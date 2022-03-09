One who runs country with mother's compassion deserves support: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a bilateral meeting with UAE Vice President, also Prime Minister and Administrator of Dubai Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the Dubai Exhibition Centre Leadership Building in Dubai on Tuesday. PHOTO: PID

She has gained the support of the people in this way. People understand that if she stays, their development will be assured, Hasina thinks.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while speaking at a high-level panel discussion titled 'Redefining the Future for Women' at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) marking the International Women's Day on Tuesday afternoon.

Sheikh Hasina said, "One thing should be realised that women are not only women, women are mothers. So with a motherly affection, if you run a country definitely people will support you."

Pointing out the basic objective of her government's success, she told the audience that people of Bangladesh have extended their support to her as they realised they would be benefited and they would get development.

"I achieved support and faith of the people is my main strength. The people realised that if I am there, they definitely would be beneficiaries," she added.

But, it was not that much easy, she said, adding that her entire family -- including father, mother, three brothers and two sisters-in-law were assassinated in

Bangladesh and only she and her younger sister survived the assassination.

The Prime Minister said when she had returned home after the assassination, the killers of her family and war criminals were in power. "So, my journey was not very smooth," she said.

Hasina said that time and again she faced assassination attempts and propaganda but she did not care for that. "I thought that I have to work for the people," she added.

She also appreciated her male colleagues for cooperating with her in politics and government. "I must appreciate them. They immensely cooperated with me," she added.

Describing the Father of the Nation as her mentor, the Prime Minister said she learned about the country and its problems from him.

"I know the country and the problems. I learnt from my father, my father is my mentor. Not only that, I also learnt (from him) love for my people and the country as well as how to work for the poor," she added.

Mentioning some initiatives for the women of her government, Sheikh Hasina said ensuring free education up to graduation level, tried to create job opportunities for them in the higher posts like judiciary, police and other national spheres.

"I opened up everything for women," she added.

Talking about a unique situation in Bangladesh Parliament in terms of women empowerment, the Prime Minister said now the Speaker, the Leader of House, the Leader of Opposition and Deputy Leader of House are women.

UAE President's Diplomatic Adviser Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, UAE State Minister for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimi, UNFPA Executive Director Dr Natalia Kanem, WTO Director General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and President and CEO of Cartier International Cyrille Vigneron also spoke at the panel.

At the invitation of UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makdoum, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday arrived in UAE on a five-day official visit.













