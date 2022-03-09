Covid-19 pandemic steps into third-year

The country stepped into the third-year of Covid-19 pandemic as on March 8 in 2020 the first case was detected. Meanwhile, different variants of the infection have afflicted people in the country and the government had taken different steps to control those waves but only when the contagion increased. For that reason the result was a massive increase in the

number of Covid patients.

Experts said the decisions were timely, but took some time to implement. They also think that in the event of a new wave it will be necessary to respond quickly when the number of patients is low.

There are a number of countries that have taken measures on a large scale even when only one person was infected with the virus. New Zealand is one such country. When a new variant of Covid-19 emerges in the world, all the countries can know it through technology. However, Bangladesh has never taken such a decision even though many countries have stopped flights to prevent entry of the new variant into the country. Only during the Delta variant turmoil did the decision to close the border with India was taken.

Although the rate of infection started declining in January and February last year, the detection rate started increasing again from March. The government issued an 18-point directive on March 29 to prevent the spread of the infection. On April 7, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) announced the detection of the South African variant in the country. Restrictions on movement were put in place since April 5 as identification and deaths continued to rise. As a result of these restrictions, the infection situation was brought under control, but the measures were relaxed during Eid-ul-Fitr. Corona's new strain 'Delta' was then found in India.

Delta was identified in the country on May 8 in 2021. Earlier, shopping malls were opened for Eid-ul-Adha by easing restrictions in the country. However, despite the closure of public transport and long-distance vehicles, people flocked to the village and returned when restrictions were ongoing. Due to the mass movement of people for Eid-ul-Adha, the infection increased in seven border districts of the country.

The National Advisory Committee on Covid-19 then recommended the first shutdown in the country during the pandemic to prevent the infection.

Experts said there has been no concerted effort to control the pandemic since it began last year. Due to lack of coordination of ministries and departments the pandemic reached a critical level in the country. Many of the decisions taken one after the other were not based on science. At the same time there is reluctance of the general people to follow the hygiene rules.

Abu Jamil Faisal, Member of the Public Health Advisory Committee of the DGHS, said, "We should always be cautious and strengthen the restrictions everywhere. We have to take action when a few patients get infected."

Mushtaq Hossain, a virologist and chief adviser at IEDCR, said, "We cannot impose a city lockdown like China, Australia and New Zealand. We cannot restrict people's movement as we cannot feed them, or give them adequate medical facilities."

Prof Be-Nazir Ahmed, former Director of the Disease Control at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said, "That the Delta variant was coming to the country from India was known to us. But when the infection started to increase in Chapainawabganj, we allowed 14 days for it to spread. Then it started to proliferate. People's movement should have been curbed, measures taken to improve isolation, quarantine, hospitalization of identified patients, only then it would not have spread to Rajshahi or to other districts. But all these were not done instantly."

"But with the next wave it'll be necessary to respond immediately without loss of time," he added.











