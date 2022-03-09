7th India-BD JCC meet next month in Delhi

New Delhi and Dhaka are expected to meet for the 7th India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) next month in New Delhi, Foreign Ministry sources said.

In February, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has invited his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen to the next iteration of the JCC during the first half of the year. However, the date would be finalised soon, the official said.

The Foreign Ministry said that the two Ministers stressed the need for concluding meetings of the relevant Joint Working Groups prior to the JCC meeting. They have agreed to hold secretary-level meeting of different sectors including home, water and commerce in both the countries prior to JCC meeting.

"Commerce, investment, connectivity and Indian LoC will be discussing the meeting," Foreign Secretary (East) Mashfee Binte Shams told the media.

Besides it will discuss the joint production of Covid-19 (C-19) vaccines, this JCC may give directions to complete the Bangladesh specific Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) as early as possible.

Bangladesh needs the new economic engagement with India as Bangladesh graduating to a developing nation from least developed, official said.

For the meeting which is most likely expected to take place in New Delhi, no dates have been firmed up yet and also there is no clarity if the meeting will take place in physical or virtual mode.

The sixth meeting of the India-Bangladesh JCC was held on September, 2020. Although Dhaka was scheduled to host the meeting, due to the C-19 situation the meeting was held virtually.













