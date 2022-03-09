Country's rice trade slipping into corporate fold

Large corporate groups are getting interested in rice business. With the involvement of corporates in the rice procurement and marketing process, consumer demand and market management are also changing. As a result, these corporates have started to have a lot of influence on the rice market.

On the other hand, a section of middle and upper class buyers are getting rice online. In the case of fragrant rice, these big companies are marketing 10 kg, 25 kg and 50 kg rice in jute bags, though they used to market rice in one, two or five kg packs. Miniket, Nazirshail or Kataribhog, whatever the buyer needs, is available at hand.

Pran launched the first packaged fragrant rice in the country in 1997. After that, various companies started packing fragrant rice and marketing it. Gradually, other companies started selling fragrant rice as well as different grades of rice for daily rice. Although the price of these packaged rice is a bit higher, their market is slowly expanding due to their own marketing strategy.

At the moment, Ispahani Group's Brand Parvan, Square Group's Nutrition, TK Group's Nutrition, ACI Group's Pure, Pran-RFL Group's Pran, Bangladesh Edible Oil Group's Rupchanda, Akij Group's Essential, City Group's Arrow, Meghna Group's

Fresh, Ranks are in the market.

All the big industries are now investing heavily in the rice sector. In addition, several medium-sized enterprises have dominated the food market by investing in North Bengal-based rice huts and mills.

The method of marketing rice in the wholesale market of the country is to buy rice from the traders of different mills and huts of the country including North Bengal at the daily fixed market price. The rest of the rice bought in cash is brought to the yard and sold continuously to small wholesalers and retailers according to the market price. In this method the price of rice depends on the demand and supply.

As supply increases, so do prices. And when the supply starts to decrease, the price also goes up. But as the big industrial groups come to market rice, the opportunity to buy the rest of the rice is getting limited. As a result, the question arises as to whether the country's supply chain can be kept stable in times of crisis.

Besides, the concerned people also think that if the big industrial establishments of the country start collecting rice separately for their own business during the paddy harvesting season, a rice crisis may arise.

Shahidur Rahman Patwary Mohan, Director of Dinajpur District Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Vice President of Bangladesh Auto, Major and Husking Mill Owners Association told the Daily Observer, "If some people lose control, there may be a syndicate in the rice market. However, it is less likely to happen now, because lots of traders are involved in this sector."

He said the benefit of rice marketing activities of corporate companies is that even a buyer from a remote area can procure packaged and branded rice. But since Bangladesh is not self-sufficient in rice production, large companies are interested in this sector, which may create opportunities for exclusive business with rice, which is not conducive to the country's normal supply chain. Thus the price of rice goes up at the beginning of the season when the owners of the mills and huts in the village collect paddy.

According to sources, the government will not be able to procure paddy and rice as per the demand if the big companies start procurement activities. As a result, the price of rice will increase in the country's market. But the farmers of the field will not get the benefits again. But consumers have to buy the product at a higher price. To address these crises, large companies need to have government policies for rice marketing activities.

The Competition Commission was formed in 2012 to prevent exclusive marketing, manipulation and over-profiting of any manufactured, packaged or processed product in Bangladesh. The purpose of the Competition Act is to ensure fair competition in the market.

The main condition for the functioning of the Commission is to eliminate, encourage and maintain the competition which has adversely affected the competition in the market. Concerned parties say that at this stage, the Competition Commission should focus on market control and the rice marketing system of big companies.

Economist Prof Moinul Islam said that the main crop of Bangladesh is paddy or rice. But the price of the product increases year by year as there is no desired production as per the demand. Traditional rice production, procurement or marketing activities also destabilize the rice market. In the last 8-10 years, the big corporate companies of the country have brought huge investment in rice marketing activities. As has been seen in many cases in the past, companies resort to various manipulations for large investment returns or over-profits.










