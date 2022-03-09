Video
FAO regional confce starts in Dhaka

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205
Staff Correspondent

The 36th Asia and Pacific Regional Conference of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has started in Bangladesh for the
first time.
Agriculture Secretary Md Saidul Islam inaugurated the first two-day session of the conference for senior officials / agriculture secretaries and senior government officials at Hotel Intercontinental on Tuesday. Agriculture Secretary was elected president for this session.  
Food Secretary Nazmanara Khanum, FAO Assistant Director General Jung-Jin Kim, Conference Secretary Sridhar Dharmapuri and other
participating delegations were present there.
In his inaugural address, the Agriculture Secretary said that hosting Asia and Pacific Regional Conference in Bangladesh in the year of Mujib would be a milestone in the success of agricultural development of the country. Agriculture in Asia and the Pacific is facing a major challenge of climate change. It will also have a huge impact on agriculture in Bangladesh. In this context, the conference will expand the field of exchange of knowledge, technology and experience among the member countries and enhance mutual cooperation.
In his speech, FAO Assistant Director-General Jung-Jin Kim said the conference would focus on four areas for regional cooperation. He said priority would be given to sustainable agri-food system for improved production, improved nutrition, improved environment and improved life, sustainable use of natural resources while conserving biodiversity and building climate-friendly agri-food system.   
Note that the four-day conference will end on March 11. The conference is being attended by 43 countries (8 physically and 35 virtually) and 42 delegates at the level of Prime Minister / Minister / State Minister of these countries.
In addition, about 900 members from member countries, the Director General of the FAO, representatives of various UN bodies, development partners, NGOs and civil society are participating, which is the highest attendance at the Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific (APRC) conference.  
The main session / plenary session of the conference is being held at Hotel Intercontinental and the opening ceremony, cultural program and country showcasing at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC). The first two days of the four-day conference (March 8-9) are a meeting of senior officials / agriculture secretaries and senior government officials and the last two days (March 10-11) will be a meeting of ministers / agriculture ministers.


