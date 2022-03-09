Charge framing in Nazmul Huda’s false case against SK Sinha deferred

The hearing on charge framing in a case filed against former transport minister Nazmul Huda for lodging a fake case against former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha, was deferred again.

Monday was scheduled for hearing on the charge framing but accused Huda couldn't appear before the court as he is undergoing treatment for corona infection.

Allowing the time prayer, Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-9 set April 6 for hearing in the case.

Nazmul Huda filed a case against the former chief justice SK Sinha with Shahbagh police station on September 27 in 2018, for demanding bribes from him and changing the judgement of a graft case which had already been disposed of.

The ACC after probing the case for one and a half years found the allegations baseless and false and filed the case against Nazmul Huda on February 20 in 2020.