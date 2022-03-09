Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 March, 2022, 9:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Charge framing in Nazmul Huda’s false case against SK Sinha deferred

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Court Correspondent

The hearing   on charge framing   in a case filed against former transport minister Nazmul Huda for lodging a fake case against former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha,  was deferred again.
Monday was scheduled for hearing on the charge framing but accused Huda couldn't appear before the court as he is undergoing treatment for corona infection.
Allowing the time prayer, Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-9 set   April 6 for hearing in the case.
Nazmul Huda filed a case against the former chief justice SK Sinha with Shahbagh police station on September 27 in 2018, for demanding bribes from him and changing the judgement of a graft case which had already been disposed of.     
The ACC after probing the case for one and a half years found the allegations baseless and false and filed the case against Nazmul Huda on February 20 in 2020.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Charge framing in Nazmul Huda’s false case against SK Sinha deferred
Media can play key role in migrant workers' interest: Iqbal Sobhan
‘Maladaptation’: how not to cope with climate change
BGB member kills self
Poorer nations need $60b a year to protect nature: NGOs
Rape case filed against cops
Record number of people vaccinated in mass campaign
Thrust on woman empowerment


Latest News
BBC decides to resume English-language reporting from Russia
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Biden bans Russian oil import over Ukraine invasion
Tilottama shares award money among struggling women
Abolish supplementary, regulatory duties: Furniture makers
Bangladesh's position on Ukraine fairly balanced, says ex-FS
BEPRC to set up a national lab at BUET
India to resume int'l flights from March 27
Hasina says people will surely support motherly leadership like hers
BNP to face severe consequences if carries out subversive acts: Quader
Most Read News
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Ex-LGRD minister Mosharraf's brother arrested in graft case
Russia threatens to cut off gas supply to Europe
Moscow ready to provide humanitarian corridors: State media
Russia'll not stop war, 'We'll come first, you'll come second': Zelensky
Russia becomes most-sanctioned country
Bangladesh reports 7 deaths from Covid, 446 new cases
Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine
Russian aviation faces wipeout
12,000 Russian troops killed: Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft