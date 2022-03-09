Dhaka to host 45th ICPC World Finals

The International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) is organised every year for the younger generation, especially for university level students. The 45th edition of this event "ICPC World Finals Dhaka" will be held in Bangladesh this time. ICPC is one of the most prestigious and reputable international competitions for solving computer programming problems. Baylor University in Texas, USA is the main initiator of the ICPC.

The ICPC Foundation currently hosts this international contest. The 45th edition of ICPC is organised by the ICT Division of Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. The host University of this Competition is the University of Asia Pacific (UAP), Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of the ICT Division is the executing agency for this whole event.

The BCC of the ICT Division organised a special program on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at the BCC Auditorium, ICT Tower, Agargaon, Dhaka, where Bangladesh has been officially announced as the host country for the "ICPC World Finals Dhaka" in November this year.