Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 March, 2022, 9:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dhaka to host 45th ICPC World Finals

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Staff Correspondent

The International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) is organised every year for the younger generation, especially for university level students. The 45th edition of this event "ICPC World Finals Dhaka" will be held in Bangladesh this time. ICPC is one of the most prestigious and reputable international competitions for solving computer programming problems. Baylor University in Texas, USA is the main initiator of the ICPC.
The ICPC Foundation currently hosts this international contest. The 45th edition of ICPC is organised by the ICT Division of Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. The host University of this Competition is the University of Asia Pacific (UAP), Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of the ICT Division is the executing agency for this whole event.
The BCC of the ICT Division organised a special program on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at the BCC Auditorium, ICT Tower, Agargaon, Dhaka, where Bangladesh has been officially announced as the host country for the "ICPC World Finals Dhaka" in November this year.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka to host 45th ICPC World Finals
Will slap you and throw out of the district, Pabna woman MP threatens a woman officer
BD’s position on Ukraine fairly balanced, says ex-FS
BNP to face severe consequences if carries out subversive acts: Quader
Govt corruption not war in Ukraine liable for price hike: Fakhrul
Covid: 7 deaths, 446 new cases reported in 24hrs
Army chief takes charge as Colonel Commandant of Corps of Signals
Cylinder explosion takes lives of couple


Latest News
BBC decides to resume English-language reporting from Russia
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Biden bans Russian oil import over Ukraine invasion
Tilottama shares award money among struggling women
Abolish supplementary, regulatory duties: Furniture makers
Bangladesh's position on Ukraine fairly balanced, says ex-FS
BEPRC to set up a national lab at BUET
India to resume int'l flights from March 27
Hasina says people will surely support motherly leadership like hers
BNP to face severe consequences if carries out subversive acts: Quader
Most Read News
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Ex-LGRD minister Mosharraf's brother arrested in graft case
Russia threatens to cut off gas supply to Europe
Moscow ready to provide humanitarian corridors: State media
Russia'll not stop war, 'We'll come first, you'll come second': Zelensky
Russia becomes most-sanctioned country
Bangladesh reports 7 deaths from Covid, 446 new cases
Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine
Russian aviation faces wipeout
12,000 Russian troops killed: Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft