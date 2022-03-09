BD’s position on Ukraine fairly balanced, says ex-FS

Former Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque on Tuesday said Bangladesh's position on Russia-Ukraine issue is so far "neutral and fairly balanced" but it might require a review in the coming days with evolving situation.

"Neutrality may not always be the preferred path," he said as he felt the necessity for revisiting the policy when it is required.

Analyzing Bangladesh's position so far, Haque said Bangladesh is still watching how the war evolves and has apparently taken an "interim" position. "In every aspect we'll feel the impact whatever position we take."

The former foreign secretary was addressing a seminar titled "Russia-Ukraine War: Whose Profits and Whose Losses?" organized by the Center for Peace Studies (CPS) of the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance at North South University.

Brigadier General (Retd) Sakhawat Hossain, Dr. Mohammed Nuruzzaman, Professor, Department of Political Science and Sociology, North South University, Dr. Helal Mohd. Mohiuddin, Professor, Department of Political Science and Sociology, North South University, Raheed Ejaz, Diplomatic Correspondent, Daily Prothom Alo and Dr. Ishrat Zakia Sultana, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science and Sociology, North South University took part in the discussion moderated by Professor Sk. Tawfique M. Haque, Director, CPS and SIPG, North South University. Haque said the "global military complex" will be the most beneficiary of the Russia-Ukraine war while everyone will be affected more or less, including the loss of humanity. Haque, also a fellow at South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance, North South University, said the UN Charter was created for establishing peace and stopping war but it is not functioning.

"It seems to me that this UN charter is becoming useless, isn't it?" he said, though the UN Secretary General is pronouncing tough words.

He said the war is not far away from anyone, no matter where it is happening as economic issues matter. There will be multiple impacts for the countries including Bangladesh, said the former foreign secretary, mentioning impacts on overall economy, supply chain disruption, energy sector and food security.

He also said everyone will see the impacts if the world politics get changed. The world was going through a "volatile, uncertain and complex" situation even before the war.

Haque said there is a "declining power" of America, Russia and Europe; and he sees the current war as a war between the "declining powers." He said the war was almost inevitable no matter who began it.

Sakhawat Hossain said there is definitely a "propaganda war" and the Western media has so far won in this propaganda war. "They've gone into massive propaganda as a result we're unable to know the actual situation." He said the war will not stop unless Ukraine or the West assures Russia that Ukraine will not be part of the European Union or NATO. The security analyst said the war was imminent as President Vladimir Putin had been giving warnings repeatedly in many ways. "War is war and it always comes with brutality."

Unless Putin achieves his aim, he is not going to leave, said Sakhawat. Talking about the information war, Raheed Ejaz said at this moment they cannot reach a conclusion whether Russia or the West has won in the information war though the West looks ahead of Russia. -UNB















