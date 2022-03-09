Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 March, 2022, 9:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BD’s position on Ukraine fairly balanced, says ex-FS

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139

Former Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque on Tuesday said Bangladesh's position on Russia-Ukraine issue is so far "neutral and fairly balanced" but it might require a review in the coming days with evolving situation.
"Neutrality may not always be the preferred path," he said as he felt the necessity for revisiting the policy when it is required.
Analyzing Bangladesh's position so far, Haque said Bangladesh is still watching how the war evolves and has apparently taken an "interim" position. "In every aspect we'll feel the impact whatever position we take."
The former foreign secretary was addressing a seminar titled "Russia-Ukraine War: Whose Profits and Whose Losses?" organized by the Center for Peace Studies (CPS) of the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance at North South University.
Brigadier General (Retd) Sakhawat Hossain, Dr. Mohammed Nuruzzaman, Professor, Department of Political Science and Sociology, North South University, Dr. Helal Mohd. Mohiuddin, Professor, Department of Political Science and Sociology, North South University, Raheed Ejaz, Diplomatic Correspondent, Daily Prothom Alo and Dr. Ishrat Zakia Sultana, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science and Sociology, North South University took part in the discussion moderated by Professor Sk. Tawfique M. Haque, Director, CPS and SIPG, North South University. Haque said the "global military complex" will be the most beneficiary of the Russia-Ukraine war while everyone will be affected more or less, including the loss of humanity. Haque, also a fellow at South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance, North South University, said the UN Charter was created for establishing peace and stopping war but it is not functioning.
"It seems to me that this UN charter is becoming useless, isn't it?" he said, though the UN Secretary General is pronouncing tough words.
He said the war is not far away from anyone, no matter where it is happening as economic issues matter. There will be multiple impacts for the countries including Bangladesh, said the former foreign secretary, mentioning impacts on overall economy, supply chain disruption, energy sector and food security.
He also said everyone will see the impacts if the world politics get changed. The world was going through a "volatile, uncertain and complex" situation even before the war.
Haque said there is a "declining power" of America, Russia and Europe; and he sees the current war as a war between the "declining powers." He said the war was almost inevitable no matter who began it.
Sakhawat Hossain said there is definitely a "propaganda war" and the Western media has so far won in this propaganda war. "They've gone into massive propaganda as a result we're unable to know the actual situation." He said the war will not stop unless Ukraine or the West assures Russia that Ukraine will not be part of the European Union or NATO. The security analyst said the war was imminent as President Vladimir Putin had been giving warnings repeatedly in many ways. "War is war and it always comes with brutality."
Unless Putin achieves his aim, he is not going to leave, said Sakhawat. Talking about the information war, Raheed Ejaz said at this moment they cannot reach a conclusion whether Russia or the West has won in the information war though the West looks ahead of Russia.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka to host 45th ICPC World Finals
Will slap you and throw out of the district, Pabna woman MP threatens a woman officer
BD’s position on Ukraine fairly balanced, says ex-FS
BNP to face severe consequences if carries out subversive acts: Quader
Govt corruption not war in Ukraine liable for price hike: Fakhrul
Covid: 7 deaths, 446 new cases reported in 24hrs
Army chief takes charge as Colonel Commandant of Corps of Signals
Cylinder explosion takes lives of couple


Latest News
BBC decides to resume English-language reporting from Russia
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Biden bans Russian oil import over Ukraine invasion
Tilottama shares award money among struggling women
Abolish supplementary, regulatory duties: Furniture makers
Bangladesh's position on Ukraine fairly balanced, says ex-FS
BEPRC to set up a national lab at BUET
India to resume int'l flights from March 27
Hasina says people will surely support motherly leadership like hers
BNP to face severe consequences if carries out subversive acts: Quader
Most Read News
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Ex-LGRD minister Mosharraf's brother arrested in graft case
Russia threatens to cut off gas supply to Europe
Moscow ready to provide humanitarian corridors: State media
Russia'll not stop war, 'We'll come first, you'll come second': Zelensky
Russia becomes most-sanctioned country
Bangladesh reports 7 deaths from Covid, 446 new cases
Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine
Russian aviation faces wipeout
12,000 Russian troops killed: Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft