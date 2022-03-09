BNP to face severe consequences if carries out subversive acts: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said if BNP makes their evil efforts to foil the country's democratic trend in the name of movement, they will have to face severe consequences.

He said this in a statement in protest of purpose-oriented falsehood and misleading comments of BNP leaders, including party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

"If BNP carries out arson terrorism and subversive acts ahead of the next parliamentary elections as they did in 2013-15 and 2018, they will be given a befitting reply by Awami League along with the people," he said.

Quader hoped the next parliamentary elections will be held in a free, fair, neutral and participatory manner.

"We firmly believe that the holy constitution is the safeguard for the country's existence, sovereignty and democracy. All elections of the country will be held as per the constitution," he said.

The minister said the election-time government will be formed as per the constitution and the next general elections will also be held in due time.

He said BNP leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, are continuously spreading their traditional falsehood and propaganda. -BSS









