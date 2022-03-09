Video
Govt corruption not war in Ukraine liable for price hike: Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said,"Now a days people of the country are suffering from silent starvation due to the incompetence and corruption of the government, not for the Russia-Ukraine war." Fakhrulmade the remarks at Juba Dal rally in front of the National Press Club on Tuesday, protesting the unbridled price rise of daily necessities.
Criticizing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's statement that, prices of the daily necessities have risen due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Fakhrul said, "The war between Russia and Ukraine has started a few days ago. But the people of the country are being held hostage by increasing the prices of daily necessities for years."
"National and international economists say the number of poor in the country has risen by another 2 percent. There is a real silent famine going on all over the country today," he added. Fakhrulalso said, "People cannot talk about their poverty. They buy 1 liter of oil, 1 kg of rice and a few potatoes by wearing mask from TCB's fair price truck."
"Awami League leaders and activists are at the root of all corruption in Bangladesh including syndicate, extortion and bribery," said Fakhrul. Adding to that "Whenever they came to power, they looted people's money."


