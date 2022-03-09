Covid: 7 deaths, 446 new cases reported in 24hrs

Country witnessed 7 more deaths from corona infection in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally now stands at 29,096. Some 446 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,948,148.

Besides, 3,062 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,849,946 and overall recovery rate at 94.96 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 2.23 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.36 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 19,964 samples.

Of the seven deceased, five were male and two were female. Of them, one was between 31-40 years, one was 51-60, and two were within 61-70 years old and three were between 71-80 years.

However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.











