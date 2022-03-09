Video
Army chief takes charge as Colonel Commandant of Corps of Signals

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Staff Correspondent

The senior commander of the corps and master warrant officer adorns Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed with the rank badge of 'Colonel Commandant at a ceremony following the military tradition at the Jashore Cantonment in Jashore on Tuesday. photo : ispr

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed took charge as the 10th Colonel Commandant of the Corps of Signals of the Bangladesh Army on Tuesday.
According to an Inter-Services Public-Relations (ISPR) press release that the senior commander of the corps and master warrant officer adorned the Army Chief with the rank badge of "Colonel Commandant" at a ceremony following the military tradition at the Jashore Cantonment in Jashore,.
The chief also received "Guard of Honour" at the event at which senior army officials were present.
After the event, General Shafiuddin Ahmed attended the Annual Conference of the Corps of Signals 2022, according to ISPR press release.
Shafiuddin Ahmed made introductory remarks to the commanders and other officers of the corps and urged them to enhance their professional skills.
He called upon all its members to be prepared to cope with the challenges of the 21st century by acquiring skills through modern and time-befitting training.
The Army Chief also emphasised the continuity of research and development of the corps.


