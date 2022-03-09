Cylinder explosion takes lives of couple

A wife and her husband died after sustaining severe burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at the house of Bazlu Miah in Chunkutia Dakshin Para area of South Keraniganj on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 6:00am

The deceased were identified as Tanzila, 40, and her husband Md Ayub, 50, residents of village Setpur under Asashni Police Station of Satkhira district. They are the tenants of Bazlu Miah.

Family sources said the fire occurred due to gas cylinder blast when cooking in the morning, leaving Tanzila and her husband seriously injured.

The injured were taken to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, but Tanzila succumbed to her injuries at the hospital at 2:00pm and her husband Md Ayub Ali died at 4:00pm.







