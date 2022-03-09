Over 11m girls may not return to school wordwide after pandemic:Unicef

Acknowledging the international community's hard-fought gains for women and girls across the world, Unicef on Tuesday called for prioritizing girls in the journey towards recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We celebrate the remarkable achievements of women and girls in our societies. And we redouble our commitment to extend those gains to every girl, everywhere," Unicef Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement on International Women's Day.

But the fight for gender equality is far from over, she said.

"Indeed, even before Covid-19, gender inequality persisted as the most widespread and significant injustice of our time. But this injustice has been multiplied by the impacts of the pandemic." As the world enters a third year of the pandemic and works towards a post-pandemic era, true recovery must be gender equal, Russell added.

She continued: "Covid-19 is devastating the lives of girls. Ongoing school closures, economic stress and service disruptions are putting the health, wellbeing and future of the most vulnerable girls at risk.

"Globally, over 11 million girls may never go back to school after the pandemic. An additional 10 million girls are at risk of child marriage over the next decade. And, according to UNFPA, two million additional cases of female genital mutilation may occur." The Unicef executive director said as lockdowns force children to spend more time in their homes, girls are shouldering more of the household work, with many being forced into close quarters with an abuser, separated from the services and communities that help protect them. "Gender-based violence, including sexual violence, is on the rise."

The world cannot let a generation of girls bear the cost of this pandemic for the rest of their lives, she said.

"As we work towards a post-pandemic era, girls must be at the centre of global, national and local pandemic response and recovery plans," she added.

That means keeping schools open to allow girls to resume their education, investing in resources to help those who have fallen behind catch up, reinvesting in girls' health and education, including their sexual and reproductive health and rights, and improving girls' access to quality menstrual health and hygiene services. It also means protecting girls from all forms of violence, including harmful practices such as child marriage and female genital mutilation, read her statement.

On International Women's Day, Russell called for committing to a girl-focused Covid-19 recovery that would help create "a more just and equal post-pandemic world for girls and a brighter, more peaceful and prosperous future for us all."







