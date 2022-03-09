RMG factory fire at Shyamoli doused

A fire broke out at a garment factory located in an eight-storey building in city's Shyamoli area on Tuesday.

The blaze originated from the sixth floor sewing section of 'Goldstar Garments Ltd' around 5:30 am.

Being informed, five firefighting units rushed to the scene and tamed the flames after one hour of efforts, said Fire Service and Civil Defence control room officer Rozina Islam. There were no casualties in the incident.

The fire originated from an electrical short-circuit on the floor and it gutted equipment and materials worth Tk 20 lakh, the officer informed.







