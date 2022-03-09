Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 March, 2022, 9:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

RMG factory fire at Shyamoli doused

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Staff correspondent

A fire broke out at a garment factory located in an eight-storey building in city's Shyamoli area on Tuesday.
The blaze originated from the sixth floor sewing section of 'Goldstar Garments Ltd' around 5:30 am.
Being informed, five firefighting units rushed to the scene and tamed the flames after one hour of efforts, said Fire Service and Civil Defence control room officer Rozina Islam.  There were no casualties in the incident.
The fire originated from an electrical short-circuit on the floor and it gutted equipment and materials worth Tk 20 lakh, the officer informed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka to host 45th ICPC World Finals
Will slap you and throw out of the district, Pabna woman MP threatens a woman officer
BD’s position on Ukraine fairly balanced, says ex-FS
BNP to face severe consequences if carries out subversive acts: Quader
Govt corruption not war in Ukraine liable for price hike: Fakhrul
Covid: 7 deaths, 446 new cases reported in 24hrs
Army chief takes charge as Colonel Commandant of Corps of Signals
Cylinder explosion takes lives of couple


Latest News
BBC decides to resume English-language reporting from Russia
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Biden bans Russian oil import over Ukraine invasion
Tilottama shares award money among struggling women
Abolish supplementary, regulatory duties: Furniture makers
Bangladesh's position on Ukraine fairly balanced, says ex-FS
BEPRC to set up a national lab at BUET
India to resume int'l flights from March 27
Hasina says people will surely support motherly leadership like hers
BNP to face severe consequences if carries out subversive acts: Quader
Most Read News
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Ex-LGRD minister Mosharraf's brother arrested in graft case
Russia threatens to cut off gas supply to Europe
Moscow ready to provide humanitarian corridors: State media
Russia'll not stop war, 'We'll come first, you'll come second': Zelensky
Russia becomes most-sanctioned country
Bangladesh reports 7 deaths from Covid, 446 new cases
Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine
Russian aviation faces wipeout
12,000 Russian troops killed: Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft