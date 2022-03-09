Fire in Rohingya camp, child dead, 400 houses destroyed

COX'S BAZAR, Mar 8: A fire that broke out at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar has been brought under control. The fire left one child dead and over 400 houses gutted.

The fire started at Kutupalong No. 5 Rohingya camp at Balukhali under Ukhiya Upazila in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday afternoon.

Local Rohingyas said the fire broke out suddenly at about 3:40pm which had subsequently spread to nearby Kutupalong No. 6 Rohingya camp.

Shamsuddaja Nayan, Additional Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, confirmed the matter on Tuesday afternoon.

He said the fire service brought the blaze under control after two hours of efforts. Later, the body of a child was found. More than 400 houses were gutted by the inferno. The official said it would take time to confirm the identity of the child.

Cox's Bazar 14 Armoured Police Battalion (APBn) Additional Superintendent of Police Shariful Islam said the camp was inaccessible and it took time for fire service vehicles to reach the spot.

Earlier, on January 9, a fire broke out in a camp called Shafiullah Kata in Ukhiya, burning about 600 houses. On March 22 last year, 15 Rohingyas died in a fire in Balukhali. Then about 10 thousand houses were burnt to ashes.









