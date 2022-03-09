Video
BAF winter exercise ends

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Staff Correspondent

Annual winter exercise of Bangladesh Air Force 'Wintex-2022' ends on Tuesday.
The exercise was conducted under the direction of Air Command Operation Center (ACOC).
During the exercise, the pilots of Bangladesh Air Force practiced various types of aerial tactics including air strikes, interceptions, surveillance of enemy positions,, transfer of troops and weapons, special operations, search and rescue missions, according to an Inter-Services Public-Relations (ISPR) press release
In addition to air operations, all exercises related to ground defense system were also carried out. Scramble by Air Defense Alert (ADA) aircraft to neutralize enemy intruders and Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) by Mi-171sh helicopter with BAF commando unit to rescue
Injured personnel from battle field were the highlights of the closing day. Chief of Air Staff visited different BAF Units in Dhaka area to check their preparedness.
Through this three-day long exercise, existing combat capability of Bangladesh Air Force was assessed and its weak points were identified.
Accordingly necessary recommendations would be made to improve Bangladesh Air Force capabilities.
All the BAF personnel and weapon systems of Bangladesh Air Force including fighter, transport aircraft, helicopters and Missile units participated in this exercises from different BAF bases, stations and units located all over Bangladesh.
It is mentionable that Bangladesh Army, Navy, Civil Defense and BNCC (Air Wing) participated in the exercise on limited scale to make the exercise more effective and realistic.


