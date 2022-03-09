Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 March, 2022, 9:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

FIFA says foreign players can leave Ukraine and Russia

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

LAUSANNE, MAR 8: Foreign footballers and coaches working in Russia and Ukraine will be allowed to temporarily suspend their contracts and move elsewhere, FIFA announced on Monday.
Sports bodies have barred Russia from international competition following the invasion of Ukraine and FIFA said the new measures were designed "to facilitate the departure of foreign players and coaches from Russia" should they wish to leave.
"Foreign players and coaches will have the right to unilaterally suspend their employment contracts until the end of the season in Russia (June 30)," world football's governing body said in a statement.
"Players and coaches will be considered 'out of contract' until 30 June 2022 and will therefore be at liberty to sign a contract with another club without facing consequences of any kind."
The contacts will be suspended until the end of this season allowing players and coaches to work elsewhere, and they would then be free to move on permanently next season.
FIFA explained the move was chiefly to provide players and coaches with the opportunity to work and receive a salary, and to protect Ukrainian clubs brought to a halt by invasion. Minor players fleeing Ukraine will be treated by FIFA as refugee minors, allowing them access to the international transfer market normally closed to under-18s.
FIFA who have already banned Russia from the 2022 World Cup but risk an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), "reiterated its condemnation of the use of force by Russia in Ukraine" and called for "a speedy cessation of hostilities".    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FIFA says foreign players can leave Ukraine and Russia
Jurgen Klopp says Inter Milan not coming to Liverpool as 'tourists'
Maguire demands Man Utd response after demolition derby
Mbappe named in PSG squad for Real clash despite sore foot
Spurs crush struggling Everton to boost top four bid
Real await PSG Champions League blockbuster
Australia-Pakistan Test drawn
West Indies and England licking wounds ahead of Test series


Latest News
BBC decides to resume English-language reporting from Russia
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Biden bans Russian oil import over Ukraine invasion
Tilottama shares award money among struggling women
Abolish supplementary, regulatory duties: Furniture makers
Bangladesh's position on Ukraine fairly balanced, says ex-FS
BEPRC to set up a national lab at BUET
India to resume int'l flights from March 27
Hasina says people will surely support motherly leadership like hers
BNP to face severe consequences if carries out subversive acts: Quader
Most Read News
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Ex-LGRD minister Mosharraf's brother arrested in graft case
Russia threatens to cut off gas supply to Europe
Moscow ready to provide humanitarian corridors: State media
Russia'll not stop war, 'We'll come first, you'll come second': Zelensky
Russia becomes most-sanctioned country
Bangladesh reports 7 deaths from Covid, 446 new cases
Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine
Russian aviation faces wipeout
12,000 Russian troops killed: Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft