Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 March, 2022, 9:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Jurgen Klopp says Inter Milan not coming to Liverpool as 'tourists'

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Jurgen Klopp says Inter Milan not coming to Liverpool as 'tourists'

Jurgen Klopp says Inter Milan not coming to Liverpool as 'tourists'

LIVERPOOL, MAR 8: Jurgen Klopp said Inter Milan were not coming to Liverpool as tourists this week even though they are trailing 2-0 after the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
Liverpool are well-placed to qualify for the quarter-finals ahead of Tuesday's second leg at Anfield after Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah scored in Italy last month.
But Klopp is taking nothing for granted as his side seek to stay on track for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies after beating Chelsea on penalties to win the League Cup last week.
"The danger everybody knows about -- it's 2-0," Klopp said in his pre-match press conference on Monday. "I think it's the lead which got turned over most often in the history of football.
"If you get to half-time 2-0 up and you have a team who thinks we are halfway through then you are already on the wrong path.
"It's a much better result than I would have expected before we played there. The game didn't look like we would win it 2-0 for most of the time. It was a really tough tie and a really difficult game to play."
Klopp said Inter, second in Serie A, had real quality, shown in their 5-0 victory over bottom side Salernitana last week.
"It's a really good, really experienced team and they don't come here as tourists," said the German.  
"I know that they want to chase the game and that's what we want to do because we are not a team who defends results or tries to get through somehow. We want to attack the game again."
Klopp said Firmino, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip had returned to full training after injury and illness issues.
The trio will be assessed ahead of the Inter match but Klopp said because Firmino had been out for longer he has not played since the Inter game he might not be risked.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FIFA says foreign players can leave Ukraine and Russia
Jurgen Klopp says Inter Milan not coming to Liverpool as 'tourists'
Maguire demands Man Utd response after demolition derby
Mbappe named in PSG squad for Real clash despite sore foot
Spurs crush struggling Everton to boost top four bid
Real await PSG Champions League blockbuster
Australia-Pakistan Test drawn
West Indies and England licking wounds ahead of Test series


Latest News
BBC decides to resume English-language reporting from Russia
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Biden bans Russian oil import over Ukraine invasion
Tilottama shares award money among struggling women
Abolish supplementary, regulatory duties: Furniture makers
Bangladesh's position on Ukraine fairly balanced, says ex-FS
BEPRC to set up a national lab at BUET
India to resume int'l flights from March 27
Hasina says people will surely support motherly leadership like hers
BNP to face severe consequences if carries out subversive acts: Quader
Most Read News
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Ex-LGRD minister Mosharraf's brother arrested in graft case
Russia threatens to cut off gas supply to Europe
Moscow ready to provide humanitarian corridors: State media
Russia'll not stop war, 'We'll come first, you'll come second': Zelensky
Russia becomes most-sanctioned country
Bangladesh reports 7 deaths from Covid, 446 new cases
Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine
Russian aviation faces wipeout
12,000 Russian troops killed: Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft