Maguire demands Man Utd response after demolition derby

aLONDON, MAR 8: Harry Maguire says Manchester United must respond to their chastening loss at Manchester City by going on a relentless winning run if they are to have any chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

After finishing second last term and losing the Europa League final on penalties, the acquisitions of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo brought renewed hope that United could end their trophy drought.

But the season is turning into a nightmare, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer exiting in November and Sunday's 4-1 loss at City leaving Ralf Rangnick's Red Devils 22 points behind the Premier League leaders.

United have dropped to fifth in the table and while they are just a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal, Mikel Arteta's men have three games in hand.

Captain Maguire, who said the players were "devastated" following their humiliating loss at the Etihad Stadium, is under no illusions about United's uphill battle,

"We know it's an important end to the season that we've got and a run of games where we've got to know that we've got to go on a run, and we've got to go and pick up win after win after win," the centre-back told MUTV. -AFP















