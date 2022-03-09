

BFF celebrates AFC Women's Football Day

BFF's vice presidents Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan Manik and Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi, FIFA-AFC Council member, BFF executive member and committee for women's football's chairperson Mahfuza Akter Kiron, BFF executive members Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Bijon Boruia, Nurul Islam Nuru and Amer Khan, BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, committee for women's football MEMBER Ayesha Zaman Khuki, BFF's technical director Paul Thomas Smally national football team's head coach Javier Fernandez and coaching staffs were present on the occasion.

Near about two hundred juvenile booters from women's football team, age group football teams and different schools, colleges and academies of women's team and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan participated in the Women's Football Day 2022, organised by the AFC under the supervision of BFF.

Apart from the capital, the event was also celebrated at Bir Muktijoddha Asaduzzaman Stadium in Magura, Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh and Shaheed Samsuddin Stadium in Sirajganj where numbers of juvenile women's footballers from different schools and college participated on the occasion. -BSS











