Wednesday, 9 March, 2022, 9:30 AM
Independence Day Volleyball

Navy faces Jail, Ansar takes on Titas

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Navy is facing Bangladesh Jail while Ansar is taking on Titas Club in the Independence Day Volleyball Competition today (Wednesday) in the morning at National Volleyball Stadium, Purana Paltan in Dhaka.
The Navy-Jail match is scheduled to be played at 9:00 am while the Ansar-Titas match is to be played at 11:00 am.
Earlier, the eight-day long Independence Day Volleyball Competition began on Monday.
In the first-day matches, Bangladesh Army outplayed Bangladesh Jail in a 3-0 set while Police beat Bangladesh in 3-0, and Bangladesh Navy beat Power Development Board (PDB) in 3-1 sets.
A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, are playing the Independence Day competition.  The Group-A teams are Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Jail, PDB and Bangladesh Navy while the Group-B teams are Titas Club, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Police and Bangladesh Ansar.
The PDB team was the defending champion while Titas Club was the runner-up. Bangladesh Navy was the third placer.
The group round will be played in a knockout system while the toppers will engage in the semi-finals on 12 March while the final and place deciding match on 14 March.










