Saifuddin sorry after summon, BCB to inflict penalty



Mohammad Saifuddin. photo:: screenshot

Soon after the media coverage, the BCB summoned Saifuddin for such statements and after hearing Cricket Ops chairman Jalal Yunus told media that Saif admitted his fault.

"We called him and asked how he could say those words," Yunus told journalists on Tuesday. "He said that he couldn't understand. He admitted his fault."

The BCB director then clarified BCB's efforts for Saif. He said, "Saif is our future star, so we thought him to send abroad for advanced treatment. We'd communicated with the English Cricket Board (ECB) in December and they suggested us the name of a surgeon. We supposed to send Hasan Mahmud and Saifuddin in London for advanced medication".

"But Saifuddin tested positive for Covid-19 then so we sent Hasan at that time and though Saif to send later," he added.

Younus also explained their communication process with Saif. "We're always in touch with him," he claimed.

"A three-dimension CT scan was done to examine why he is falling in injuries on regular basis, after which he was ensured proper treatment and became fit. He was under six month's rehabilitation," explained the BCB official.

The BCB therefore, didn't take Saif's outbreak easily rather he questioned about Saif's gratefulness. In this regard he said, "What's our fault? We didn't find any of our contributions in his reaction to the media. How he could ignore those?"

BCB treated Saif's statement as a lie against the BCB and are thinking to bring the all-rounder under BCB's penal codes. "A player can tell against the board. But it's to us and of course it should be true," Younus said.

"Now we are thinking about what steps can be taken against him," he warmed.

Saif however, understood his fault and claimed that he needs more maturity. "I mustn't to speak like this," Saif told media after the hearing. "Things came out from my frustrations."

"I was under BCB's rehab programme. BCB spent money to send me in London few days back. Instead of mentioning those, I spoke recklessly," he acknowledged "I am repentant for this."

The all-rounder told that he must be more careful in future in delivering speech.

"To err is human. I am very young now, I need more maturity. I must be aware in delivering words in future," he promised.





Bangladesh pace bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin recently outburst claiming that none of the team management and coaching staff communicated with him since he sustained injury.Soon after the media coverage, the BCB summoned Saifuddin for such statements and after hearing Cricket Ops chairman Jalal Yunus told media that Saif admitted his fault."We called him and asked how he could say those words," Yunus told journalists on Tuesday. "He said that he couldn't understand. He admitted his fault."The BCB director then clarified BCB's efforts for Saif. He said, "Saif is our future star, so we thought him to send abroad for advanced treatment. We'd communicated with the English Cricket Board (ECB) in December and they suggested us the name of a surgeon. We supposed to send Hasan Mahmud and Saifuddin in London for advanced medication"."But Saifuddin tested positive for Covid-19 then so we sent Hasan at that time and though Saif to send later," he added.Younus also explained their communication process with Saif. "We're always in touch with him," he claimed."A three-dimension CT scan was done to examine why he is falling in injuries on regular basis, after which he was ensured proper treatment and became fit. He was under six month's rehabilitation," explained the BCB official.The BCB therefore, didn't take Saif's outbreak easily rather he questioned about Saif's gratefulness. In this regard he said, "What's our fault? We didn't find any of our contributions in his reaction to the media. How he could ignore those?"BCB treated Saif's statement as a lie against the BCB and are thinking to bring the all-rounder under BCB's penal codes. "A player can tell against the board. But it's to us and of course it should be true," Younus said."Now we are thinking about what steps can be taken against him," he warmed.Saif however, understood his fault and claimed that he needs more maturity. "I mustn't to speak like this," Saif told media after the hearing. "Things came out from my frustrations.""I was under BCB's rehab programme. BCB spent money to send me in London few days back. Instead of mentioning those, I spoke recklessly," he acknowledged "I am repentant for this."The all-rounder told that he must be more careful in future in delivering speech."To err is human. I am very young now, I need more maturity. I must be aware in delivering words in future," he promised.