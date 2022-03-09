Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 March, 2022, 9:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Saifuddin sorry after summon, BCB to inflict penalty

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182
Sports Reporter

Mohammad Saifuddin. photo:: screenshot

Mohammad Saifuddin. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh pace bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin recently outburst claiming that none of the team management and coaching staff communicated with him since he sustained injury.
Soon after the media coverage, the BCB summoned Saifuddin for such statements and after hearing Cricket Ops chairman Jalal Yunus told media that Saif admitted his fault.
"We called him and asked how he could say those words," Yunus told journalists on Tuesday. "He said that he couldn't understand. He admitted his fault."
The BCB director then clarified BCB's efforts for Saif. He said, "Saif is our future star, so we thought him to send abroad for advanced treatment. We'd communicated with the English Cricket Board (ECB) in December and they suggested us the name of a surgeon. We supposed to send Hasan Mahmud and Saifuddin in London for advanced medication".  
"But Saifuddin tested positive for Covid-19 then so we sent Hasan at that time and though Saif to send later," he added.
Younus also explained their communication process with Saif. "We're always in touch with him," he claimed.
"A three-dimension CT scan was done to examine why he is falling in injuries on regular basis, after which he was ensured proper treatment and became fit. He was under six month's rehabilitation," explained the BCB official.
The BCB therefore, didn't take Saif's outbreak easily rather he questioned about Saif's gratefulness. In this regard he said, "What's our fault? We didn't find any of our contributions in his reaction to the media. How he could ignore those?"
BCB treated Saif's statement as a lie against the BCB and are thinking to bring the all-rounder under BCB's penal codes. "A player can tell against the board. But it's to us and of course it should be true," Younus said.
"Now we are thinking about what steps can be taken against him," he warmed.
Saif however, understood his fault and claimed that he needs more maturity. "I mustn't to speak like this," Saif told media after the hearing. "Things came out from my frustrations."
"I was under BCB's rehab programme. BCB spent money to send me in London few days back. Instead of mentioning those, I spoke recklessly," he acknowledged "I am repentant for this."
The all-rounder told that he must be more careful in future in delivering speech.
"To err is human. I am very young now, I need more maturity. I must be aware in delivering words in future," he promised.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FIFA says foreign players can leave Ukraine and Russia
Jurgen Klopp says Inter Milan not coming to Liverpool as 'tourists'
Maguire demands Man Utd response after demolition derby
Mbappe named in PSG squad for Real clash despite sore foot
Spurs crush struggling Everton to boost top four bid
Real await PSG Champions League blockbuster
Australia-Pakistan Test drawn
West Indies and England licking wounds ahead of Test series


Latest News
BBC decides to resume English-language reporting from Russia
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Biden bans Russian oil import over Ukraine invasion
Tilottama shares award money among struggling women
Abolish supplementary, regulatory duties: Furniture makers
Bangladesh's position on Ukraine fairly balanced, says ex-FS
BEPRC to set up a national lab at BUET
India to resume int'l flights from March 27
Hasina says people will surely support motherly leadership like hers
BNP to face severe consequences if carries out subversive acts: Quader
Most Read News
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Ex-LGRD minister Mosharraf's brother arrested in graft case
Russia threatens to cut off gas supply to Europe
Moscow ready to provide humanitarian corridors: State media
Russia'll not stop war, 'We'll come first, you'll come second': Zelensky
Russia becomes most-sanctioned country
Bangladesh reports 7 deaths from Covid, 446 new cases
Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine
Russian aviation faces wipeout
12,000 Russian troops killed: Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft