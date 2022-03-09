Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 March, 2022, 9:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

South Africa's IPL players picked for Bangladesh one-day games

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168

JOHANNESBURG, MAR 8: Eight South African cricketers with Indian Premier League contracts will play in a one-day home series against Bangladesh before leaving for India.
Cricket South Africa on Tuesday named a 16-man squad for the three-match series, which is part of the World Cup Super League.
The series will be played between March 18 and 23.
The IPL starts on March 26 which means that the South African players may miss the start of the tournament because of quarantine requirements.
But it is not yet clear whether IPL-bound players will be available to play for South Africa in two World Championship Tests against Bangladesh which follow the one-day games and only finish on April 12.
Fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who has not played for South Africa since the T20 World Cup in November, remains unavailable as he continues rehabilitation following a hip injury and it appears his participation in the Tests and in the IPL is in doubt.
The only change from the squad which beat India 3-0 in January is the absence of fast bowler Sisanda Magala, who failed a fitness test.
The IPL players in the squad are Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada and Rassie van der Dussen.
Jansen, Markram, Ngidi, Rabada and van der Dussen would all probably feature in a full-strength Test squad.
Test captain Dean Elgar said last week he would be asking the players to put loyalty to their country ahead of the earning potential of the IPL.  
South African squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wkt).                               - AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FIFA says foreign players can leave Ukraine and Russia
Jurgen Klopp says Inter Milan not coming to Liverpool as 'tourists'
Maguire demands Man Utd response after demolition derby
Mbappe named in PSG squad for Real clash despite sore foot
Spurs crush struggling Everton to boost top four bid
Real await PSG Champions League blockbuster
Australia-Pakistan Test drawn
West Indies and England licking wounds ahead of Test series


Latest News
BBC decides to resume English-language reporting from Russia
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Biden bans Russian oil import over Ukraine invasion
Tilottama shares award money among struggling women
Abolish supplementary, regulatory duties: Furniture makers
Bangladesh's position on Ukraine fairly balanced, says ex-FS
BEPRC to set up a national lab at BUET
India to resume int'l flights from March 27
Hasina says people will surely support motherly leadership like hers
BNP to face severe consequences if carries out subversive acts: Quader
Most Read News
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Ex-LGRD minister Mosharraf's brother arrested in graft case
Russia threatens to cut off gas supply to Europe
Moscow ready to provide humanitarian corridors: State media
Russia'll not stop war, 'We'll come first, you'll come second': Zelensky
Russia becomes most-sanctioned country
Bangladesh reports 7 deaths from Covid, 446 new cases
Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine
Russian aviation faces wipeout
12,000 Russian troops killed: Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft