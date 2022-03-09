

It's time to bring full stop, Sujon says on Shakib

The all-rounder informed such decision couple of days back after the declaration of Bangladesh squad for upcoming South Africa tour, where Shakib named for both red and white ball games.

The BCB however, showed discontent on Shakib's sudden announcement. "It's time to bring a full stop," Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon expressed his reaction to journalists on Tuesday. "You can't control the BCB. None can tell according to his sweet will that I'll play and I won't."

Shakib very often apply to BCB to skip international matches, especially longer version format, which affects BCB's plan of actions. Sujon therefore, suggested Shakib to think for retirement if he wishes. He said, "If he wants rest then he should go for permanent rest. Nobody will resist him."

Mentioning cricketer as BCB's Product, the board director informed that the BCB is the ultimate decision maker and none is above than the board.

"Board will take the final decision since they are the products of the BCB. None of us are above of the BCB, neither they," Sujon clarified.

After the BPL final BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon informed media that Shakib is going to play in South Africa since he's not going to play in the IPL. Questioning Shakib's commitment for national team, he threw a counter question, "Why he wanted to play IPL then?"

"A player always dreams to play in the national team. If a player stays in a winning side, what can be better for him? He rather said that he didn't enjoy ODI and T20i series against Afghanistan," he exclaimed.

Papon, also a legislator didn't like the way Shakib communicated with the BCB on the issue. He said, "He is physically and mentally distressed, and it can happen. He could discuss with us, at least with team director Khaled Mahmud. But it is appropriate to call while he is on the way to airport."

"Why he is creating suspense at random?," he questioned further.

Shakib is now in Dubai for a TVC shooting and will return home soon. After his arrival, BCB officials will sit with him on the issue.









Tigers' all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan recently spoke to media that he is physically and mentally not fit for international cricket and he wants rest.The all-rounder informed such decision couple of days back after the declaration of Bangladesh squad for upcoming South Africa tour, where Shakib named for both red and white ball games.The BCB however, showed discontent on Shakib's sudden announcement. "It's time to bring a full stop," Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon expressed his reaction to journalists on Tuesday. "You can't control the BCB. None can tell according to his sweet will that I'll play and I won't."Shakib very often apply to BCB to skip international matches, especially longer version format, which affects BCB's plan of actions. Sujon therefore, suggested Shakib to think for retirement if he wishes. He said, "If he wants rest then he should go for permanent rest. Nobody will resist him."Mentioning cricketer as BCB's Product, the board director informed that the BCB is the ultimate decision maker and none is above than the board."Board will take the final decision since they are the products of the BCB. None of us are above of the BCB, neither they," Sujon clarified.After the BPL final BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon informed media that Shakib is going to play in South Africa since he's not going to play in the IPL. Questioning Shakib's commitment for national team, he threw a counter question, "Why he wanted to play IPL then?""A player always dreams to play in the national team. If a player stays in a winning side, what can be better for him? He rather said that he didn't enjoy ODI and T20i series against Afghanistan," he exclaimed.Papon, also a legislator didn't like the way Shakib communicated with the BCB on the issue. He said, "He is physically and mentally distressed, and it can happen. He could discuss with us, at least with team director Khaled Mahmud. But it is appropriate to call while he is on the way to airport.""Why he is creating suspense at random?," he questioned further.Shakib is now in Dubai for a TVC shooting and will return home soon. After his arrival, BCB officials will sit with him on the issue.