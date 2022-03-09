Russia has self-interest in preventing Nuclear-Armed Iran: Blinken

NATO says Russia's war must not escalate beyond UkraineTALLINN, Mar 8: Russia has a self-interest in preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear arms, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to Estonia on Tuesday.

"We continue to work to see if we can come back to mutual compliance with Iran on the deal. Russia continues to be engaged in those efforts and it has its own interest in ensuring that Iran is not able to acquire a nuclear weapon," Blinken said.

Moscow threw a potential spanner in the works on Saturday, just as months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Vienna appeared to be headed for an agreement, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying the Western sanctions over Ukraine had become a stumbling block for a nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday there were credible reports that Russia was targeting civilians in Ukraine and urged Moscow to end the conflict, also vowing not to let it spread.

"We have a responsibility to ensure the conflict does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine," Stoltenberg said. "We will protect and defend every inch of all allied territory," he added.

Speaking alongside Latvia's President Egils Levits, Stoltenberg said Russia's invasion was causing horrific suffering and that the humanitarian impact was devastating. -REUTERS