BJP is a 'dangabaaz' and corrupt party, want to destroy democracy: Mamata

KOLKATA, Mar 8: Mamata Banerjee has formed a new Trinamool Congress state committee and has packed it mostly with old-timers. While the results for the five state Assembly Polls will be out on March 10 - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - opposition parties are also looking to oust BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While addressing the state committee meeting, Mamata Banerjee declared open war on BJP. "We have to be active.... we have to give a call for 2024 general elections to remove BJP," the TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister said. Poll analyst Prashant Kishore also present in Mamata's extended state committee meeting.

Meanwhile, a ruckus erupted inside West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday (February 7), the first day of the budget session as the opposition protested over the alleged violence in the recently concluded civic elections in the state. BJP leaders along with the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari marched towards Raj Bhavan to meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar after ruckus in the Assembly session.

Dhankhar, who arrived at the assembly to deliver the inaugural address, could not do it as BJP legislators descended to the well-carrying posters of alleged victims of civic poll violence staged a protest in the assembly. During the ruckus, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee urged the Governor to go ahead with the speech. When the Governor tried to leave the House without reading his speech, TMC MLAs gathered against his seat and prevented him from leaving the House. Mamata Banerjee termed the uproar "unprecedented" and said that it was a "planned attempt" to create a Constitutional crisis. "BJP is doing this because they miserably failed to win the election", she added.

Addressing the matter at the state committee meet, Mamata said, "BJP is the 'dangabaaz' (rioter) and corrupt party...they want to destroy democracy... thanks to women MLAs of TMC for saving democracy in Vidhan Sabha yesterday." -ZEE NEWS

