Call to free womenfolk from all sorts of violence



A discussion and prize-giving ceremony was held in Khulna City (top) and a human chain was formed in Pirojpur Town on Tuesday to mark the International Women's Day-2022. photoS: observer

This year's theme of the day is: 'Teksai Agameer Jonnya, Gender Samotai Aj Agraganna'.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Barishal, Dinajpur, Feni, Gaibandha, Gopalganj, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, Kurigram, Mymensingh, Narail, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Rajshahi, Rangamati and Sirajganj.

BOGURA: On this occasion, the district administration organized a discussion meeting in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town.

DC Md Ziaul Haque was present as chief guest while Deputy Director (DD) of Department of Women Affairs (DWA) Shahidul Islam presided over the meeting.

Earlier, District administration, Police Administration and DWA brought out rallies in the town in the morning.

A discussion meeting was held at District Police Lines School and College auditorium at around 12pm.

Superintend of Police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakrabarti addressed the meeting as chief guest.

Additional SP (ASP) Ali Haider Chowdhury, ASP Motahar Hossain and Sub-Inspector (SI) Rozina Sultana, among others, also spoke at the programme.

BARISHAL: To mark the day, women who were elected as chairmen and members in 13 union parishads of the division, were accorded reception.

The district administration and DWA jointly organized the reception programme.

Barishal Divisional Commissioner Md Amin Ul Ahsan was present as chief guest while DC Md Jashim Uddin Haider presided over the programme.

DINAJPUR: In this connection, the district administration and DWA jointly organized a discussion meeting at Dinajpur Shishu Academy auditorium in the town.

Whip of Jatiya Sangsad Iqbalur Rahim, MP, was present as chief guest while DC Khaled Mohammad Zaki presided over the meeting.

ASP (Administration) Shachin Chakma, Acting Chief Executive of Zilla Parishad Md Joynul Abedeen and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Imdad Sarker, among others, were also present at the programme.

Earlier, a rally was brought out in the town.

Three women have been accorded reception for their outstanding contribution in the district.

Besides, a prize giving ceremony and a cultural function were also arranged there.

FENI: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was organized at Wahidur Rahman Health Complex in Chhagalnaiya Upazila of the district in the morning.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Rafiq us Saleheen was present as chief guest while District Co-ordinator of United Trust and the health complex Mohammad Faisal Bhuiyan presided over the meeting.

Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr ASR Masud Rana, Chhagalnaiya Upazila Heath and Family Planning Officer Dr Rubaiyat Bin Karim and former president of Feni Press Club Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan, among others, were also present at that time.

GAIBANDHA: Abalamban, a local organization, arranged different programmes marking the day.

In the morning around 10 at the arrangement of Abalamban and with the financial support of Manusher Jonno Foundation the organization brought out a grand rally at Kamdia Union under Gobindaganj Upazila in the district.

A large number of indigenous women along with the adolescents and children took part in the rally.

Later, a discussion meeting on the significance of the day was held in the hall room of Satana Indigenous School at Chung-Gura of the union at noon with indigenous woman leader Komola Murmu in the chair.

Executive Director of Abalamban Probir Chakrabartee, indigenous leaders

Philomina Saren and Manjiharam Moyra Saren, Sakhi Rani Pahari, project coordinator AKM Mahbubul Alam Mukul and project officer Mazedul Islam, among others, addressed the meeting.

GOPALGANJ: On this occasion, the district administration and DWA jointly organized a discussion meeting at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Auditorium in the town in the morning.

DC Shahida Sultana was present as chief guest while ADC (General) Md Iliasur Rahman presided over the meeting.

SP Ayesha Siddiqa, General Secretary (GS) of District Awami League (AL) Mahabub Ali Khan, ADC (Education and ICT) Nazmun Nahar and DWA DD Md Altaf Hossain, among others, spoke at the programme.

Later, a cultural function was arranged there.

Besides, another discussion meeting was held at District Police Lines Hall Room in the town.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held at Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium in the town.

The district administration and DWA jointly organized the programme.

DC Md Shariful Islam addressed the meeting as chief guest.

SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Arifur Rahman Rocket and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, among others, were also present at the programme.

KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held in the district.

DC Mohammad Shamim Alam was present as chief guest while DWA DD Md Mamunur Rashid presided over the meeting.

ADC (General) Md Nazmul Islam Sarker, ASP (Crime) Nur-e-Alam and Jatiya Mohila Sangstha Chairman Mansura Zaman Nutun, among others, also attended the programme.

On the other hand, District Police administration also arranged a programme marking the day.

A discussion meeting was organized in District Police Lines' drill shed.

SP Mashrukur Rahman Khaled BPM (Bar) was present as chief guest while ASP (Headquarter) Onirban Chowhdury presided over the function.

KURIGRAM: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district town.

A rally was brought out from Brac Office premises in the morning, and it ended on the Stadium premises after parading main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held there.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Abdul Hye Sarker attended the meeting as chief guest.

District Co-ordinator of Brac Md Rezaul Karim, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

MYMENSINGH: To mark the day, Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) brought out a colourful rally in the city.

The rally was brought out from Nagar Bhaban premises at around 10:30am, and it ended on the Town Hall premises after parading main streets in the city.

Later, Lucy Aktari Mahal, president of Mymensingh Women's Chamber of Commerce, and Nasima Akter Mila, director of Mymensingh Women's Chamber of Commerce, inaugurated a five-day-long fair organized by the MCC on the Town Hall premises.

The fair will be open for all from 10am till 8pm every day till March 12.

NARAIL: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

District Police administration brought out a rally from Muchirpol area at 11:30am, and it ended at the District Police Lines after parading main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the District Police Lines with ASP Tanzila Siddiqui in the chair.

SP Prabir Kumar Roy attended the meeting as chief guest.

Narail Municipality Mayor Ajnuman Ara, among others, also spoke at the programme.

PATUAKHALI: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town at around 10:30am.

Kazi Kaniz Sultana Helen, MP, was present as chief guest while DC Md Kamal Hossain presided over the meeting.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Khalilur Rahman Mohan, ADC Ishrat Jahan and Patuakhali Press Club President Kazi Shamsur Rahman Iqbal, among others, also spoke at that time.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, District administration, DWA and Jatiyo Mahila Sangstha jointly organized a discussion meeting in the DC office conference room in the town at noon.

DC Mohammad Zahedur Rahman was present as chief guest while ADC (General) Chowdhury Rowshan Islam presided over the meeting.

ASP Mollah Azad Hossain, Jatiyo Mahila Sangstha Chairman Kazi Ruhya Begum Hashi, Freedom Fighter Goutam Chowdhury, women activist Shirina Afroj and journalist Ziaul Ahsan, among others, were also present at the programme.

Five women were awarded for their outstanding performance and success in struggle for survival at that time.

Later, a human chain was formed on the Town Club premises.

Association of Development Agencies in Bangladesh (ADAB), Jatiyo Mahila Sangstha, BRAC, TIB, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, Rupantar, Susilon, Human Rights Defenders Forum (HTDF), Dak Diye Jai (DDJ) and Royal Bengal Foundation took part in it.

RAJSHAHI: The International Women's Day-2022 was observed in Godagari Upazila of the district with due dignity.

Godagari Upazila Women Affairs Office in collaboration with the Upazila administration organized a discussion meeting at Upazila Parishad auditorium.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Jahangir Alam was present as chief guest while Godagari UNO Jane Alam presided over the discussion.

Upazila Vice-Chairman Abdul Malek and Women Vice-Chairman Sufia Begum Mili, among others, were also present at the programme.

Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out in the town.

RANGAMATI: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

Hill Women's Federation brought out a rally in the morning, and it ended on the District Shilpakala premises after parading main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held there.

The district administration and DWA jointly brought a rally. DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman led the rally. It was brought out from the DC office premises, and and it ended at the same venue after parading main streets in the town.

A discussion meeting was also held in the DC office office conference room with DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman in the chair.

SP Mir Modaccher Hossain, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held in Shaheed Shamsuddin Conference Room of the district town at around 11am.

Dr Habibe Millat, MP, was present as chief guest while DC Dr Faruque Ahmed presided over the meeting.

Selina Begum Swapna, MP, ASP Farhana Yasmin and District AL GS Alhaj Abdus Samad Talukder, among others, were also present at the programme.

Earlier, a grand rally was brought out in the town. 