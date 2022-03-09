

K’ganj Bar Assoc gets new body

The election result was declared by Chief Election Commissioner Advocate S.M. Mahabubur Rahman.

Sharfuddin Bhuiyan Subuj and Mufti Md. Zakir Khan have been elected vice-presidents. Md Azizul Hoque Doulat and Md Habibu Hoque Bhuiyan Ripon have been elected assistant GSs.

Tanvir Hasan Rana as library secretary, A.M Sazzadul Hoque as cultural secretary, and Khandakar Sajbin Sultana as auditor have been elected.

The elected executive members are: Md Haifz Uddin, Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan Rajon, Sudipta Saha Dip, Sazzadul Hoque Bhuiyan, and Md Sultan Uddin Bhuiyan.

Advocate A.B.M Lutfor Rashid Rana, Advocate Kamrul Islam Babu, and Advocate Sheikh Faruq Ahammed, and Advocate Sarowar Alam conducted the election.













