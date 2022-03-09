13 people killed in road mishaps in nine districts

A total of 13 people including two minor children and a woman have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in nine districts- Gopalganj, Bandarban, Meherpur, Panchagarh, Dinajpur, Barguna, Laxmipur, Bogura and Thakurgaon, in three days.

GOPALGANJ: Three people including a minor child were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in Muksudpur, Sadar and Kotalipara upazilas of the district on Monday and Tuesday.

A female NGO activist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Suparna Majumder, 35, wife of Chinmay Chowdhury, a resident of Raghunathpur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district. She worked at Batikamari Branch of Brac.

Police and local sources said Suparna and her colleague Kamrul were going to Bahara from Halud Bhita area in the morning riding by a motorcycle.

A truck hit the motorcycle in Halud Bhita area under Batikamari Union of the upazila at around 11am, leaving Suparna dead on the spot and Kamrul seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Muksudpur Police Station (PS).

Injured Kamrul was admitted to Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Muksudpur PS Md Abu Bakar Mia confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

On the other hand, two people including a child were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Sadar and Kotalipara upazilas of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Madhusudan Dutta, 60, a resident of Manikchar Village in Sadar Upazila, and Emam Uddin, 4, son of Ujjal Sheikh, of Tarashi Village in Kotalipara Upazila.

According to the locals, Madhusudan Mandal was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and an easy-bike in Gopalganj Press Club area in the district town in the afternoon.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gopalganj PS Biswajit Ghosh confirmed the incident.

In another road accident, a man was killed in Kotalipara Upazila on Monday afternoon.

Police sources said an engine-driven auto-rickshaw hit Emam Uddin at Tarashi Bus Stand, leaving him dead on spot.

Kotalipara PS SI Kazi Azad confirmed the incident.

BANDARBAN: A man was killed in a road accident in the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Singomang Marma, 35, son of Chimangpru Marma, a resident of Hrafaimukh area under Tarachha Union in Rowangchhari of the district. He was a jeep driver by profession.

Police and local sources said Singomang was heading to Kuhalang Union from the district town in the morning along with his jeep.

The jeep fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Ward No. 8 Bhangamura area under Kuhalang Union at around 10am, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bandarban Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bandarban PS OC Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

GANGNI, MEHERPUR: A man was killed after being hit by a soil-laden trolley while working at a brick kiln in Gangni Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Qadar Ali, 35, son of late Laltu Mia, a resident of Thanapara area in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Gangni PS OC Abdur Razzaque said Qadar Ali was working in Astha Brick Field in the morning as usual. In the meantime, a soil-laden trolley hit him from behind, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The driver along with the trolley managed to escape immediately after the accident.

However, the law enforcers are trying to nab the trolley driver, the OC added.

BODA, PANCHAGARH: Two young men were killed in a road accident in Boda Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Munna Islam, 16, son of Nayan Islam, and Rahihan Islam, 17, son of Lavlu Islam; both were residents of Chanara Village under Panchpir Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Boda PS OC Abu Sayeed Chowdhury said Munna and Raihan were returning home from Boda Bazar at night riding by a motorcycle.

All on a sudden, the motorcycle lost its control over the steering and hit a roadside vehicle, which left Munna dead on the spot and Raihan seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Boda Upazila Health Complex, where Raihan succumbed to his injuries.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent these to a local hospital morgue for autopsies, the OC added.

NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: A helper of a truck was killed in a road accident in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Masum, 26, son of Abdul Gani, a resident of Kajirchar Village in Muladi Upazila of Barishal District.

Local sources said a cement-laden truck hit a truck parked on road in Chararhat area from behind in the evening, leaving Masum dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, driver of the killer truck fled the scene soon after the accident.

Nawabganj PS OC Ferdous Wahid confirmed the incident.

BARGUNA: A woman and her son were crushed under the wheels of a pickup van in Chunakhali Culvert area on the Amtali-Patuakhali Regional Highway in the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Nurjahan Begum, 40, and her son Md Rakib, 16, were residents of West Chunakhali Village under Kukua Union in Amtali Upazila.

Amtali PS OC AKM Mizanur Rahman said the pickup van hit Nurjahan and her son at around 7:45am when they reached Chunakhali Culvert area. Both died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Amtali Health Complex.

Police, however, detained pickup van driver Md Nur Alam while he was trying to flee the scene and also seized his vehicle.

A case was filed under Road Safety Act over the incident, the OC added.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abu Jafar, 50, son of late Zahir Uddin, a resident of Fokpal Village in the upazila.

The injured person is Khadiza Begum, 30, wife of Ratan Ali of Nandigram Dakshin Para area.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle and an auto-van were collided head-on in Damgara area on the Bogura-Natore Highway at around 10am, which left motorcyclist Abu Jafar and auto-van passenger Khadiza Begum critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Later, Abu Jafar succumbed to his injuries there at around 12pm while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Kundarhat Highway PS OC Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A man was killed and his niece injured in a road accident in Raipur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as A Rahman, a resident of Maler Bari area under Char Mohona Union in the upazila.

The injured person is Iva, niece of the deceased. She was a ninth grader at Kazi Faruqi School in the area.

Police and local sources said A Rahman was giving a lift to his niece to her school in the morning riding by a motorcycle.

On their way, a Khulna-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Didar Paribahan' hit a motorcycle carrying the duo in Basabari Bazar area on the Laxmipur-Chattogram Regional Highway in the upazila at around 9am, which left A Rahman dead on the spot and Iva seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Injured Iva was taken to Raipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Dhaka following the deterioration of her condition.

However, the law enforcers seized the bus but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.

Raipur PS OC Shipon Barua confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nirob Barman, 11, son of Nartam Barman, a resident of Tatipara Village under Akcha Union in the upazila. He was a fourth grader at a local school.

Police and local sources said a wood-laden power tiller hit a bicycle carrying Nirob in Bhabani Devi Bari area on the Ruhia Road under No. 3 Akcha Union in the upazila in the afternoon while he was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the schoolboy dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers seized the power tiller but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene. Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC (Investigation) Atiqur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.



