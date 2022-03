FCCI gets new committee

FENI, Mar 8: A new committee of Feni Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) was formed on Monday.

A single panel for 2022-2024 term was elected unopposed. The candidates submitted nomination papers in three categories.

The new committee of the FCCI has been approved by Chairman of the election committee Advocate Nurul Amin Khan.

Aynul Kabir Shamim has been re-elected president of the new committee.

Abul Kashem has been elected senior vice-president while Farid Uddin Ahmed and Zafar Uddin became junior vice-presidents.

Chowdhury Ahmed Riyad Aziz, Tajul Islam Bhuiyan, Md Noor Azam, Md Rashedul Haq, Ziaul Alam, Mushfikur Rahman, Muhammad Nurul Hadi, Lokmanur Rahman Farazi, Khandakar Nazrul Islam, Tofazzal Hossain Chhutto, Bazlul Karim Mazumdar Harun, Bilas Chandra Saha, Mohamad Jalal Uddin Bablu, Majibor Rahman Sohel, Mohammad Harun-ur-Rashid, Sirajul Islam Patwary, Mohammad Moshararaf Hossain Bhuiyan, and Kamruzzaman Chowdhury have been elected directors.