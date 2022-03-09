Four shops, three houses burnt in Mymensingh, Habiganj

Four shops and three houses were gutted by fire in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Habiganj, in two days.

MYMENSINGH: At least four shops were gutted by fire in Nandail Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The incident took place Nandail Chawrasta Bazar at around 11pm.

A terrible fire in Nandail of Mymensingh has caused a loss of Tk 25 lakh.

Local sources said the fire began at Satata Super Market and soon after engulfed Sumon Mia's parts and fuel shop, Shaheen Alam's confectionery shop, Al-Amin's pharmacy and Mostakin's electronic shop.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in, and controlled the flame after about two and a half hours of frantic effort.

The affected traders claimed that goods worth about Tk 25 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Nandail Fire Service Station Officer Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the incident.

HABIGANJ: Three houses were gutted by fire in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place in Bhangurhat Village under Rajiura Union in the upazila at around 7pm.

Local sources said the fire began from the house of one Aziz Mia of the area, and soon engulfed the adjacent houses of Siraj Mia and Jeetu Mia.



The affected house owners claimed properties worth about Tk 30 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.

However, locals managed to douse the blaze after a frantic effort.



