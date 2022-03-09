Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 March, 2022, 9:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four shops, three houses burnt in Mymensingh, Habiganj

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Our Correspondents

Four shops and three houses were gutted by fire in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Habiganj, in two days.
MYMENSINGH: At least four shops were gutted by fire in Nandail Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The incident took place Nandail Chawrasta Bazar at around 11pm.
A terrible fire in Nandail of Mymensingh has caused a loss of Tk 25 lakh.
Local sources said the fire began at Satata Super Market and soon after engulfed Sumon Mia's parts and fuel shop, Shaheen Alam's confectionery shop, Al-Amin's pharmacy and Mostakin's electronic shop.
Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in, and controlled the flame after about two and a half hours of frantic effort.
The affected traders claimed that goods worth about Tk 25 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.
Nandail Fire Service Station Officer Abu Bakar Siddique  confirmed the incident.
HABIGANJ: Three houses were gutted by fire in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
The incident took place in Bhangurhat Village under Rajiura Union in the upazila at around 7pm.
Local sources said the fire began from the house of one Aziz Mia of the area, and soon engulfed the adjacent houses of Siraj Mia and Jeetu Mia.

The affected house owners claimed properties worth about Tk 30 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.
However, locals managed to douse the blaze after a frantic effort.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Call to free womenfolk from all sorts of violence
K’ganj Bar Assoc gets new body
13 people killed in road mishaps in nine districts
FCCI gets new committee
Four shops, three houses burnt in Mymensingh, Habiganj
Historic 7th March celebrated in districts
Two jailed in drug case in Barishal
Two electrocuted in Dinajpur, Khagrachhari


Latest News
BBC to resume English-language reporting from Russia
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Biden bans Russian oil import over Ukraine invasion
Tilottama shares award money among struggling women
Abolish supplementary, regulatory duties: Furniture makers
Bangladesh's position on Ukraine fairly balanced, says ex-FS
BEPRC to set up a national lab at BUET
India to resume int'l flights from March 27
Hasina says people will surely support motherly leadership like hers
BNP to face severe consequences if carries out subversive acts: Quader
Most Read News
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Ex-LGRD minister Mosharraf's brother arrested in graft case
Russia threatens to cut off gas supply to Europe
Moscow ready to provide humanitarian corridors: State media
Russia'll not stop war, 'We'll come first, you'll come second': Zelensky
Russia becomes most-sanctioned country
Bangladesh reports 7 deaths from Covid, 446 new cases
Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine
Russian aviation faces wipeout
12,000 Russian troops killed: Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft