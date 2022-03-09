

50 years of US-Bangla relations



US President Joe Biden expressed optimism about deepening relations with Bangladesh. Bangladesh's ambassador to the United States. In October last year, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun arrived in Bangladesh on a landmark visit. He said the United States was looking at Bangladesh's participation as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS). During his visit, Biegun met with top leaders of Bangladesh, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Abdul Momen, and high officials.



Ambassador Kelly Keiderling said Bangladesh has traditionally been known as a garment maker and a poor underdeveloped country. However, the United States' perception of Bangladesh has changed as the economy continues to grow and contributes to global security through UN peacekeeping missions. Given the growing importance of the economy and security, the United States is moving away from the old notion of Bangladesh. At the same time, they want to redefine the relationship between the two countries in the next 50 years, said the top US official.



Although the role of the United States in Bangladesh has been widely discussed since the war of independence. Since then, various levels have been added at different times. At present, the country is a major export destination of Bangladesh and one of the major sources of remittances.



The United States opposed Bangladesh during the war of independence. Many of the weapons that Pakistan uses to wage war are made by the United States. They even wanted to prevent the emergence of this new state by sending the Seventh Fleet to Bangladesh. The United States also took the initiative to bring a ceasefire proposal to the United Nations to prevent Pakistan's defeat. These were thwarted by the role of the former Soviet Union.



Bangladesh-US relations have been a part of the country's progress since independence. Although there was a question about the role of the United States in the war of liberation, the common people of that country and the lion's share of Congressmen and Senators were sympathetic towards Bangladesh. That is why the Seventh Fleet was inactive in the Bay of Bengal.



It is pertinent to mention that after the nine-month war of liberation against Pakistan in the midst of complex global politics, Dhaka emerged as the capital of the newly independent country, on April 4, 1972, the then US administration recognized Bangladesh. Most of the cooperation since independence has come from the United States. The United States is the largest market for Bangladesh's exports. The country has come forward selflessly during the Corona era when Bangladesh was suffering from a vaccine crisis. They have given more than 50 million vaccines to Bangladesh as a grant. The value of which is at least 5 thousand crore rupees.



The United States is one of Bangladesh's friendliest states and development partners. Political, economic, and trade relations between the two countries have strengthened, especially since the current government took power in 2009. In addition, the United States is one of the most important countries considering Bangladesh's diplomatic interests. The United States' contribution to Bangladesh's socio-economic development and investment, as well as its security cooperation, is particularly significant.



The United States is currently one of the leading development partners in Bangladesh. The United States views Bangladesh as one of the most important economic and security partners in the Indo-Pacific region. The United States recognized Bangladesh on April 4, 1972. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited the United States in 1974 as the first statesman of Bangladesh. His historic speech in the UNGA was praiseworthy. This year marks the fiftieth anniversary of Bangladesh-US relations. The two countries are working together on a wide range of issues, including a lasting solution to the Rohingya problem, tackling climate change, protection of labor and human rights, counter-terrorism, and the defense sector.



Although tensions sometimes arise between the two countries on issues of global and international interest, in almost every case they have given priority to good sense and goodwill. The two sides are expected to bridge the gap that has been created between the two countries on various issues in the forthcoming bilateral dialogue to be held in March.



It may be recalled that during the visit of the then US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to Dhaka in 2012, it was decided to hold a partnership dialogue between the two countries every year. According to her, this dialogue was going on regularly till 2019. There was no dialogue for two years because of Covid-19. The main reason for Bangladesh's distance from the United States is its close partnership with China.



It is hoped that in the dialogue, Bangladesh will be able to reassure US friends that the relationship with China is by no means political. It will also ensure that Bangladesh will be happy if the United States agrees to be a development partner. The dialogue is expected to contribute to the lifting of sanctions.



According to media reports, the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington and the US State Department have jointly taken the initiative to celebrate the historic day at the Bangladesh Embassy. US Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken has invited Secretary of State AK Abdul Momen to visit Washington DC on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the United States.



Blinken is also expected to take part. They also said that an initiative is being taken to organize a bunch to celebrate this anniversary. Earlier, US officials said that Washington expects the United States to strengthen its ties with Bangladesh in the next 50 years. In the next 50 years, Washington is keen to have 'strong' and 'big' cooperation with Bangladesh in various fields, including security.



Bangladesh has recently hired a US lobbyist firm for a year to deepen Dhaka's relationship with Washington. It recently hired Nelson Mullins to maintain government-to-government relations. It is a GR (government relations) firm. Newly-appointed US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D. Hass said that he is keen to work with Dhaka to further develop relations between the two countries.



IPS is spread across the Indian Ocean and the Pacific and is a major US initiative in Asia. Under the IPS, the United States promotes the vision of an open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region with prosperity for all. To achieve this goal, the United States seeks to integrate private sector participation with countries in the region.



Enhancing security cooperation is also an important aspect of IPS. However, on the eve of 50 years of bilateral relations, the US and Bangladesh need to strengthen ties mending all fences and dispelling misunderstandings.



Mehjabin Bhanu, Teacher















In recent times, the USA is very interested in further strengthening bilateral relations. Bangladesh also intends to deepen and enhance its ties with the US. Analysts say that the US wants a strategic relationship with Bangladesh beyond bilateral ties. Bangladesh's strategic geographical location is a major factor in the United States' interest in Bangladesh. Bangladesh is a coastal and integral part of the Indian Ocean and a major maritime trade route. In addition, Bangladesh's impressive economic and social development has added to US interest.US President Joe Biden expressed optimism about deepening relations with Bangladesh. Bangladesh's ambassador to the United States. In October last year, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun arrived in Bangladesh on a landmark visit. He said the United States was looking at Bangladesh's participation as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS). During his visit, Biegun met with top leaders of Bangladesh, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Abdul Momen, and high officials.Ambassador Kelly Keiderling said Bangladesh has traditionally been known as a garment maker and a poor underdeveloped country. However, the United States' perception of Bangladesh has changed as the economy continues to grow and contributes to global security through UN peacekeeping missions. Given the growing importance of the economy and security, the United States is moving away from the old notion of Bangladesh. At the same time, they want to redefine the relationship between the two countries in the next 50 years, said the top US official.Although the role of the United States in Bangladesh has been widely discussed since the war of independence. Since then, various levels have been added at different times. At present, the country is a major export destination of Bangladesh and one of the major sources of remittances.The United States opposed Bangladesh during the war of independence. Many of the weapons that Pakistan uses to wage war are made by the United States. They even wanted to prevent the emergence of this new state by sending the Seventh Fleet to Bangladesh. The United States also took the initiative to bring a ceasefire proposal to the United Nations to prevent Pakistan's defeat. These were thwarted by the role of the former Soviet Union.Bangladesh-US relations have been a part of the country's progress since independence. Although there was a question about the role of the United States in the war of liberation, the common people of that country and the lion's share of Congressmen and Senators were sympathetic towards Bangladesh. That is why the Seventh Fleet was inactive in the Bay of Bengal.It is pertinent to mention that after the nine-month war of liberation against Pakistan in the midst of complex global politics, Dhaka emerged as the capital of the newly independent country, on April 4, 1972, the then US administration recognized Bangladesh. Most of the cooperation since independence has come from the United States. The United States is the largest market for Bangladesh's exports. The country has come forward selflessly during the Corona era when Bangladesh was suffering from a vaccine crisis. They have given more than 50 million vaccines to Bangladesh as a grant. The value of which is at least 5 thousand crore rupees.The United States is one of Bangladesh's friendliest states and development partners. Political, economic, and trade relations between the two countries have strengthened, especially since the current government took power in 2009. In addition, the United States is one of the most important countries considering Bangladesh's diplomatic interests. The United States' contribution to Bangladesh's socio-economic development and investment, as well as its security cooperation, is particularly significant.The United States is currently one of the leading development partners in Bangladesh. The United States views Bangladesh as one of the most important economic and security partners in the Indo-Pacific region. The United States recognized Bangladesh on April 4, 1972. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited the United States in 1974 as the first statesman of Bangladesh. His historic speech in the UNGA was praiseworthy. This year marks the fiftieth anniversary of Bangladesh-US relations. The two countries are working together on a wide range of issues, including a lasting solution to the Rohingya problem, tackling climate change, protection of labor and human rights, counter-terrorism, and the defense sector.Although tensions sometimes arise between the two countries on issues of global and international interest, in almost every case they have given priority to good sense and goodwill. The two sides are expected to bridge the gap that has been created between the two countries on various issues in the forthcoming bilateral dialogue to be held in March.It may be recalled that during the visit of the then US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to Dhaka in 2012, it was decided to hold a partnership dialogue between the two countries every year. According to her, this dialogue was going on regularly till 2019. There was no dialogue for two years because of Covid-19. The main reason for Bangladesh's distance from the United States is its close partnership with China.It is hoped that in the dialogue, Bangladesh will be able to reassure US friends that the relationship with China is by no means political. It will also ensure that Bangladesh will be happy if the United States agrees to be a development partner. The dialogue is expected to contribute to the lifting of sanctions.According to media reports, the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington and the US State Department have jointly taken the initiative to celebrate the historic day at the Bangladesh Embassy. US Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken has invited Secretary of State AK Abdul Momen to visit Washington DC on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the United States.Blinken is also expected to take part. They also said that an initiative is being taken to organize a bunch to celebrate this anniversary. Earlier, US officials said that Washington expects the United States to strengthen its ties with Bangladesh in the next 50 years. In the next 50 years, Washington is keen to have 'strong' and 'big' cooperation with Bangladesh in various fields, including security.Bangladesh has recently hired a US lobbyist firm for a year to deepen Dhaka's relationship with Washington. It recently hired Nelson Mullins to maintain government-to-government relations. It is a GR (government relations) firm. Newly-appointed US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D. Hass said that he is keen to work with Dhaka to further develop relations between the two countries.IPS is spread across the Indian Ocean and the Pacific and is a major US initiative in Asia. Under the IPS, the United States promotes the vision of an open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region with prosperity for all. To achieve this goal, the United States seeks to integrate private sector participation with countries in the region.Enhancing security cooperation is also an important aspect of IPS. However, on the eve of 50 years of bilateral relations, the US and Bangladesh need to strengthen ties mending all fences and dispelling misunderstandings.Mehjabin Bhanu, Teacher