Legality of organ donation in Bangladesh

Now-a-days, organ donation is a quite popular term in the aspect of Bangladesh. Transplant of Human Organ Act, 1999 gives legalization to the term organ donation and it has been amended in 2018 with some provisions regarding the organ transplant. According to the Act, both the living person and brain-dead person shall have the right to donate his/her organ to their close relatives and the similar act also directed nine organs which can be donated such as- kidney, heart, pancreas, bone, bone marrow, eyes, skin, liver, tissues and also includes other tissues and organs which are transferable.



Besides, Muslims are not allowed to donate any of their organs as the Creature has put limits on the human body and the internal organs are borrowed in a sort of trusteeship from the Creature. For that reason, human beings are not allowed to do anything with their body parts. But restrictions may not be strictly applicable in terms of closest one such as family members. And the Islamic Jurists are also citing this statement of Quran to support their argument. This statement also justified by the provisions of the Transplant of Human Organ Act (amended), 2018 in Bangladesh.



Moreover, every year almost 10,000 kidneys are transplanted in Bangladesh. Among them only 200 to 250 dialysis patients receive their kidneys transplanted. Despite of, around 1500 kidney patients are visiting India, Sri Lanka, Singapore and other countries for kidney transplantation every year. An uneven survey indicates that only 130 end-stage renal failure patients obtain kidney transplantations compared to an estimated 5,000 who need them annually. As a Consequent, a huge number of end-stage renal failure patients are dying annually without receiving organ transplantations in Bangladesh.



Section 2 of the Transplant of Human Organ Act (amended), 2018 directs that organ donation to the people who are not closely connected with the person affirms to donate is not legally permissible by the Act. Donation can only be done to the close relatives defined in section 2 (4) of the Act. Three categories have been defined in the Act for donation such as- relatives by blood (father, mother, brother and sister), relatives by second-blood (paternal and uncles) and relatives by non-blood (spouse). Rest of the donations other than such three categories are illegal under the said Act.



Persons who are aged more than 65 (sixty-five) years' and not above the age of 18 are strictly being prohibited under section 6 (1) (b) of the same Act to donate organs to the relatives. And the age for recipient of organ has been determined from the age of 2 to 70 years but priority will be given to the people aged from 15 to 70. Exceptionally, eye, skin, tissue and bone marrow can be donated by the people aged under 18 years to anyone other than the relatives as the organs have specific impacts on the human body and the donation also not cause harm to the health condition of the donor.



On the basis of a writ petition filed in 2017 by Fatema Zohra challenging the provisions of 2 (c), 3 and 6 of the Transplantation of Human Organ amended in 2018 court has directed some guidelines. Fatema Zohra donated her kidney to her daughter but after 1 (one) year it got damaged. In a later time, she managed an outside donor nonetheless because of restriction on organ donation by an outsider imposed by the said Act which miserably caused harm to her daughter.



The term 'near relative' was the conflicting phrase in the concerning writ petition. Afterwards, High court has provided some guidelines on December 2019 on the basis of that writ petition for donating kidney and one of them are people can donate kidney to their closest one or the known persons on the emotional ground.



Many of the Bangladeshi organizations are registering the names of the donors who agrees to donate his/her organ to other people are aware of the provisions related to organ donation and the organizations are also intentionally registered people who affirms to donate kidney, heart and other organs which are illegal to donate other people except their family members. Though organ transplant is a procedure to help other dying people to live their life but it only applies in case of their own family members.

In Bangladesh perspective, organ brokers instigate the common people to donate their organs. Including that, poor people of country are the prime victims of the organ brokers. They offer money to the people who are in need of and asked them to donate their organs in return. They also apprise people that organ donation is a noble work and it does no harm to the human body.



In a later time, organ brokers sell the organs to the people who are searching for their close relatives in a higher price which is illegal. Those organ brokers are dealing with illegal trade of organ transplantation in veil of helping poor people with a minimal amount of money. This market is turning into a massive illegal trade of organ transplantation at present in Bangladesh.



Indeed, people are approaching the procedure of organ transplantation in both legal and illegal way. Transplant of organ is legally approached in the perspective of Bangladesh under the provisions of Transplant of Human Organs Act (amended), 2018 and illegal trade of such organ transplantation should be banned under the concerning Act and provisions of punishment for illegal organ donation and transplantation should be increased. Moreover, proper guidelines to be provided by the policy makers for making the organ transplant legally more flexible to the mass people and the provisions regarding the Act should be informed to the organizations who are commencing illegal business of organ transplant. Proper surveillance should be implemented on the hospital authorities and other concern authorities for not allowing any kind of illegal transplant of organ.



Md Mahabub Ul Alam Khan is working as an Associate at L.A.W-Legal and Arbitration Wizards



