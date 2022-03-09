Why do we abuse domestic helps?

Bhatara police rescued a teen domestic help with bruise marks all over her body from a locked house in Bashundhara Residential area recently--a chilling reminder that even though urban culture has seen the addition of many cosmopolitan and inclusive practices, an age old sadistic practice lurks behind the so called 'modern and civil' faade.



Reportedly, the girl in question was employed as a domestic help, but allegedly, was physically abused in the most unspeakable manner by her mistress. From using heated spatula to slapping to forced starvation, the girl was made to face a horrific variety of torture with the last being kept shut in a bathroom with the flat locked up by the residents. The police came after neighbours called 999 hearing her cries for help and we must thank the law enforcers for acting promptly in saving the hapless victim.



Post liberation privation:

Beatings of domestic help is not new and in addressing this social scourge, we need to look back to the past when an austere and ruthless post liberation social order forced thousands of young women to come to the capital in search of work for three meals a day. Scarcity always makes humans tough and, unfortunately, less sympathetic. It may not be wrong to contend that in the decades after liberation, economic stringency all across the middle class segment of society influenced our social outlook.



After the 1974 famine, scores of young women came to Dhaka in search of work, which would provide food and nothing else. Naturally, this vulnerable situation made them victims of exploitation, sexual abuse and all sorts of physical hardship. A disquieting truth which many urbanites in their fifties or late forties conveniently forget is in most city homes, the domestic helps were given the lowest quality rice and those who ate a little more than usual faced disparaging comments.



By refraining from pushing the truth under the carpet, we will admit that in most of our homes we saw some kind of discriminatory behaviour towards domestic helps, who were given the derogatory term 'chakrani'. While slapping for minor offences was common, punishments took severe forms with scalding by heated spatula, rolling pin, hot irons and beatings with leather belts.



Children who grew up in city homes saw the mistreatment first hand with many of them growing up to be just like their mothers--treating workers as slaves. If memory serves me correctly, in a Humayun Ahmed drama back in the early 90s, domestic helps were seen to be dining on the same table with their masters--although a fictional sequence reflecting the egalitarian bend of the head of a middle class urban family, it triggered an uproar.



The message of the great writer that workers are humans too got lost in that hullabaloo. Be that as it may, mistreatment of domestic helps is rooted to our past and the blame should be directed at the family environment which has perpetuated an abominable belief that those who work for us have to accept misbehaviour silently.



There is also a colonial era undertone since it was an integral part of imperial policy to assert a social division in which the ruled were deliberately made to realise that their masters were superior not only in race but in all ordinary aspects of life. This was done through egregiously divisive policies resulting in the entrenched feeling of inferiority.



Basic labour rights flouted everywhere:

The question to ask at all social levels is about our knowledge about basic rights. Most domestic workers are made to toil round the clock since the notion of a work hour limit is absent; in addition, there aren't any weekly holidays and in many homes, the food provided is sub-standard. Of course, on the other side of the spectrum there are countless homes where domestic helps work with pleasure and zest because they are treated with respect, given proper wages, taken out to restaurants with the rest of the family and given new clothes during religious celebrations.



However, that number is still negligible. The garment industry came to the scene in the mid 90s as a blessing for rural women who opted to work within certain time-frames and under proper work guidelines. Although in the initial years, textile factories did not pay enough and lacked adequate security facilities, physical abuse was never a complaint.



The proliferation of garment factories had one positive impact as it forced urban homes to raise the salary for domestic helps. In the current case of domestic abuse, the girl in question was reportedly employed for Tk. 3500 per month. The amount is one fifth of what a garment worker gets but for a teen worker, it's not meagre as the employer is supposed to provide food, clothes and medical expenses.



Sadly, her work experience turned into a nightmare. In this case, the girl was not only beaten up but also locked in an empty apartment without any food. This is an extreme case but if we look at the general scenario, many workers face sporadic violent behaviour, which they silently accept.



The worst part is, in such cases, perpetrators evade justice by paying off the families of the abused. For people who have known hardship all their lives, a little cash is all they need to forget and forgive. Regrettably, the knowledge that money can give an abuser the chance to evade the law only works to propagate the dastardly culture of assaulting domestic workers.



Also, such cases are never reported in the papers until the end. For the current incident, we got the news that the police broke in, rescued the teen worker and sent her to the hospital but chances are we will never get a follow up report detailing as to how the perpetrators of the torture were dealt with.



We urge the authority to instruct all police stations to set examples in dealing with those who mistreat domestic helps. As for the recent case in Bashundhara, we urge the media to follow it up till the end; with media scrutiny, the abusers won't be able to buy their way out easily.



Pradosh Mitra is a former development worker and a keen social observer















