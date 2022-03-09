

PM’s intervention can bust abnormal price hike



Her statement came at a time when the country is passing a state of organised chaos in the wake of unbridled price hike of daily essentials. And the points she made that a syndicate of businessmen in the country are engaged in making a quick buck by taking advantage of price hike in international markets only echoes the long held sufferings of common people.



The premier expressed her concern over unstable kitchen market prices at a discussion organised by central Awami League on the historic March 7 on Monday. There is no denying of the fact from the reports published in this daily almost every day on the prices of edible oil, flour, lentil, sugar, spices, vegetables and livestock that limited earning people have turned fishes out of bowl.



We don't disagree with the premier that the country's present current price hike is somewhat linked to the international impact of Ukraine War and the ongoing pandemic. But the sad reality in our country is every time a national or international crisis erupts, a few unscrupulous traders , importers and businessmen capitalises the most out of it. They don't hesitate for a moment to turn common people into scapegoat in a game of lame excuses.



Just a couple of day's back, a report regarding skyrocketing of edible oil price has been published in this daily. We have all the reasons to suspect, if the sudden hike occurred by targeting the holy month of Ramadan ahead. However, in this situation PM's suggestion for giving a boost to production is no doubt carries rationale. We are in full agreement that if her call for using every inch of country's land for cultivation can be turned a reality, our kitchen markets will remain free from negative international impacts preventing artificial crisis.



Such price anarchy cannot go any more. This must be stopped. Unleashing of such price anarchy is forcing many people grappling with the fallout of the pandemic to cut their bags to size. If the vile is not checked right now, the rise in the cost of living, as a natural outcome would turn their situation from bad to worse.



