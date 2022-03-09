BUET, BEPRC ink MoU to set up a national lab

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council (BEPRC) for the establishment of Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Laboratory (BEPRL) at BUET.

The agreement was signed at the BEPRC conference room at Ramna in the capital on Sunday.

Dr. Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury BB, The Prime Minister's Adviser on Power, Energy and Mineral Resources was present as the Chief Guest at the signing ceremony while Mr. Mahbub Hossain Senior Secretary of the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Habibur Rahman Secretary of the Department of Power, Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder Vice-Chancellor of BUET and Muhammad Alamgir member of Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) were present as Special Guests.

At this time Director of Research and Innovation Center for Science and Engineering (RISE), BUET Prof. Dr. Muhammad Anisuzzaman Talukdar presented a report on the effectiveness of setting up the lab. Satyajit Karmakar Chairman (Secretary) of BEPRC presided over the function.

Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology and Mr. Satyajit Karmakar Chairman (Secretary) of BEPRC signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of their respective organizations.