Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 March, 2022, 9:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BUET, BEPRC ink MoU to set up a national lab

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Observer Desk

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council (BEPRC) for the establishment of Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Laboratory (BEPRL) at BUET.
The agreement was signed at the BEPRC conference room at Ramna in the capital on Sunday.
Dr. Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury BB, The Prime Minister's Adviser on Power, Energy and Mineral Resources was present as the Chief Guest at the signing ceremony while Mr. Mahbub Hossain Senior Secretary of the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Habibur Rahman Secretary of the Department of Power, Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder Vice-Chancellor of BUET and Muhammad Alamgir member of Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) were present as Special Guests.
At this time Director of Research and Innovation Center for Science and Engineering (RISE), BUET Prof. Dr. Muhammad Anisuzzaman Talukdar presented a report on the effectiveness of setting up the lab. Satyajit Karmakar Chairman (Secretary) of BEPRC presided over the function.
Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology and Mr. Satyajit Karmakar Chairman (Secretary) of BEPRC signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of their respective organizations.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BUET, BEPRC ink MoU to set up a national lab
Abu Saleh’s book on DU establishment launched
Historic 7th March observed in Washington
Omicron helped Bangladesh rapidly reach herd immunity: Experts
MASTUL Foundation honours 18 women
BD to supply potato to Russia
Dhaka’s air remains unhealthy
Observance of Historic March 7


Latest News
BBC to resume English-language reporting from Russia
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Biden bans Russian oil import over Ukraine invasion
Tilottama shares award money among struggling women
Abolish supplementary, regulatory duties: Furniture makers
Bangladesh's position on Ukraine fairly balanced, says ex-FS
BEPRC to set up a national lab at BUET
India to resume int'l flights from March 27
Hasina says people will surely support motherly leadership like hers
BNP to face severe consequences if carries out subversive acts: Quader
Most Read News
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Ex-LGRD minister Mosharraf's brother arrested in graft case
Russia threatens to cut off gas supply to Europe
Moscow ready to provide humanitarian corridors: State media
Russia'll not stop war, 'We'll come first, you'll come second': Zelensky
Russia becomes most-sanctioned country
Bangladesh reports 7 deaths from Covid, 446 new cases
Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine
Russian aviation faces wipeout
12,000 Russian troops killed: Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft