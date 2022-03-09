Video
Abu Saleh’s book on DU establishment launched

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Staff Correspondent

Mohammad Abu Saleh, a former student of Dhaka University, has written a research book titled 'Establishment of Dhaka University and Rabindra-Bitarka'.
There is a talk among people poet Rabindranath Tagore opposed the establishment of Dhaka University. The author of this book has tried to analyze the nature of that debate. References have also been made. The author in true sense also gives various reasons on oppose (who opposed) in establishment of Dhaka University.
On occasion of ongoing Amar Ekushey Book Fair renowned Agami Prokashani published the book.
The book was unveiled at the fair last year. Deputy Secretary and writer Habibur Rahman, Department of Culture, Dhaka University and Prof Ashim Sarkar unveiled the cover of the essay at Bangla Academy Mancha. Barrister M Shafiqul Islam, Deputy Secretary and Writer Iftekhar Uddin Shamim, Freedom Fighter Anwar Ullah, Writer Sirajul Islam Munir, Development Worker Shawkat Ahmed, Abdul Quader the author himself and among others were present at the event.
Regarding the book, author Mohammad Abu Saleh said, "For almost two and a half years, I have been collecting data from Rabindrasahitya, Rabindranath's biography and diary, his letters and various sources. I have tried to verify the veracity of the myths or rumors about Rabindranath". There is all the research information in the book. After reading this book there will be to end of all controversy surrounding the establishment of Dhaka University and role of Rabindranath.
The book can be purchased directly from Pavilion No. 10 of the Agami Prokashai at the book fair. Interested readers can also collect online by ordering in various ways. The cover is painted by Nirjhar Naishabdya. The price of the 128 page book is Tk225.


