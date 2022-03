BPC officials, Petrobangla officials, GTCL officials laying floral wreath

On the occasion of the historic 7th March, 2022, Senior Secretary of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division Md. Mahbub Hossain along with Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) officials, Petrobangla officials, GTCL officials laying floral wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) head office, Agargaon, Dhaka.