

Walton launches electronics industry’s Inclusion panel

This is first time in the country that Walton has taken the initiative to form such panel in the electronics and technology industry, says a press release.

On Monday, Walton CEO Golam Murshed inaugurated the panel at a function organized on the occasion of 'International Women's Day-2022' at Walton corporate office in Dhaka. He also opened a sanitary napkin vending machine installed at the corporate office. The female officials of Walton can easily collect napkins from there.

Walton's Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Haque Sarker, Eva Rezwana, S.M. Shoyeb Hossain Nobel and Humayun Kabir, Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Shahinoor Sultana Rekha, Executive Director Azizul Hakim and Deputy Executive Director Shahana Akhter were present among others on the occasion.

United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are aimed at creating a decent and productive employment opportunities for all with achieving stable, inclusive and sustainable economic growth. The D&I panel F.I.V.E. has been formed to ensure a fair, decent and world standard working environment for female officials through 'Better Bangladesh Tomorrow' initiative taken by the Walton CEO.

Speaking at the function, Golam Murshed said: The D&I panel F.I.V.E. will work as an especial organization to achieve Walton's 'Vision-Go Global 2030'. We will be able to ensure a women friendly work environment with this initiative. We are really proud that Walton is the first organization in Bangladesh to form such panel in this industry.

He also emphasized that the social taboo regarding women needs to be broken by raising awareness among mass people. "Sanitary napkins are an essential product for women. The newly installed vending machine will ensure sound health for women. We will continue such activities for the welfare of women in our organization. Thus, Walton will play an important role in achieving the UN's SDG goals through 'Better Bangladesh Tomorrow' initiative," the Walton CEO added.

Mentionable, The D&I panel F.I.V.E. consists of over a thousand female members working at Walton. The panel will work to ensure the welfare and rights of women, maintaining suitable and productive employment and conducive working environment in collaboration with male counterparts that will play an important role in achieving stable, inclusive and sustainable economic growth in Bangladesh.















