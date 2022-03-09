Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 March, 2022, 9:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

MBL celebrates International Women’s Day

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Business Desk

MBL celebrates International Women’s Day

MBL celebrates International Women’s Day

Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL) celebrated International Women's Day-2022 on Tuesday. Female executives and officers of the bank participated in the event.
Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam MP, inaugurated the Women's Day event by cutting cake as the chief guest, says a press release.
Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the welcome speech while Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director gave his vote of thanks.  
Moreover, Mercantile Bank celebrated the Women's Day in head office of different divisions, 150 branches and 20 Sub-Branches of the bank all over the country. Adil Raihan, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors; SEVP and Head of Treasury Division, Ashim Kumar Saha, SEVP and Head of  Corporate Banking Division, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid, SEVP and Head of HRD Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan and Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of the bank along with senior executives and female officers were also present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BPC officials, Petrobangla officials, GTCL officials laying floral wreath
Nagad now carries Bengal Islami Life Ins premium
Russia warns US and its allies on oil import ban
WB approves extra $489m support package for Ukraine
Walton launches electronics industry’s Inclusion panel
MBL celebrates International Women’s Day
Sheltech Brokerage inks deal with ZAGTrader PLC
Banks’ lending to women entrepreneurs far behind Bangladesh Bank target


Latest News
BBC to resume English-language reporting from Russia
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Biden bans Russian oil import over Ukraine invasion
Tilottama shares award money among struggling women
Abolish supplementary, regulatory duties: Furniture makers
Bangladesh's position on Ukraine fairly balanced, says ex-FS
BEPRC to set up a national lab at BUET
India to resume int'l flights from March 27
Hasina says people will surely support motherly leadership like hers
BNP to face severe consequences if carries out subversive acts: Quader
Most Read News
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Ex-LGRD minister Mosharraf's brother arrested in graft case
Russia threatens to cut off gas supply to Europe
Moscow ready to provide humanitarian corridors: State media
Russia'll not stop war, 'We'll come first, you'll come second': Zelensky
Russia becomes most-sanctioned country
Bangladesh reports 7 deaths from Covid, 446 new cases
Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine
Russian aviation faces wipeout
12,000 Russian troops killed: Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft