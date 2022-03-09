Video
Wednesday, 9 March, 2022
Sheltech Brokerage inks deal with ZAGTrader PLC

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

An agreement has been signed between Sheltech Brokerage Limited and ZAGTrader PLC at Envoy Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka on Tuesday, says a press release.
As per agreement ZAGTrader, a reputed IT company based in UAE will provide OMS (Order Management System) to Sheltech Brokerage Limited to facilitate its customers to access an automated trading platform for executing transactions with Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).
In the signing ceremony, the Managing Director of Sheltech Group, Tanvir Ahmed and Director of Sheltech Brokerage, Moin Uddin, CEO Mesbah Uddin Khan, among others, attended. on behalf of Sheltech Brokerage.
Shaikh Wahid, MD and CEO, Anisur Rahman Khan, Chief Marketing Officer and other higher officials from LEADS Corporation Limited and local representatives of ZagTrader were present.


