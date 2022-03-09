Banks’ lending to women entrepreneurs far behind Bangladesh Bank target

Lending to women entrepreneurs from banks fell far behind the target that two-and-a-half year after it was set by Bangladesh Bank (BB) as women entrepreneurs found documentation requirements quite impossible to fulfill.

According to a BB circular issued on September 5 of 2019, women entrepreneurs are supposed to receive 10 per cent of banks' total disbursements to cottage, micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (CMSMEs).

The latest BB data showed women entrepreneurs received only 3.78 per cent of banks' total disbursements to CMSMEs. Women entrepreneurs and bankers said that simply setting a policy of lending a certain portion of funds to women would not bring any change.

Instead, the BB should come up with a supportive policy to make it convenient for banks as well as for the women entrepreneurs. As of September 2021, bank loans to women entrepreneurs stood at Tk 9,284.20 crore against the entities' Tk 2,45,325.67 crore outstanding loans to CMSMEs.

Bankers as well as BB officials suspected that the actual amount would be much lower as many business entities were only showing women as the face of the entity for a business run by men. Though the proportion of lending is less than four per cent, BB targeted to take the ratio to 15 per cent by 2024.

Nuri Chowdhury, a women entrepreneur and also Member of Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industries, told: 'the main problem is the long list of documents which the banks demand from women for issuing loans.'

'Most of the small-scale women entrepreneurs can't manage such documents,' Nuri said, adding that many of the entrepreneurs are not educated enough to handle such things.

'Providing collateral against loan makes the situation quite unmanageable for them as most of them do not have such collateral in their possession due to prevailing socio-economic situation in Bangladesh,' Nuri said.

There should be a bank-wise target of lending to women entrepreneurs so that banks feel the urgency to issue a credit, she said, adding that banks are mostly interested to issue loans to big borrowers and it makes things easy for them.

At the same time, the banks should relax loan rescheduling policy for women so that they get a breathing space in case of any difficulty to make their business stable, said Nuri, She also urged the central bank to find out the reasons for the low amount of lending to women entrepreneurs.

BB executive director and spokesperson Md Serajul Islam told: they were monitoring banks' lending to women.' Banks have specific targets of lending to women and BB usually informs the banks of their failure to achieve the target, he said.

Serajul also acknowledged that it was difficult to find women entrepreneurs as in many cases the name of females were only used in business originally belong to their husbands. Serajul, however, could not inform the current status of the planned credit guarantee scheme immediately.

A BB official said that it was working on a credit guarantee scheme but could not provide details.

Launching an online registration and licencing process may facilitate women to have a trade licence or formation of a company, he proposed.









