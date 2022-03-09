Video
Berger launches Experience Zone in Sylhet

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

Leading paint solution brand Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) has launched a new 'Berger Experience Zone' flagship outlet in Sylhet. The establishment at Al-famacha shopping centre, Naya Sarak point, Sylhet has been inaugurated recently.
Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Sr General Manager, Sales and Marketing; Abul Kasem Mohammad Sadeque Nawaj, General Manager, Marketing; Mohammad Azizul Hoque, General Manager, Sales Trade; Shabbir Ahmad, Head, Project Prolinks Experience Zone; Nazrul Islam, Manager, Divisional Sales; Dewan Mahabubul Hasan, Head, Home Décor; and Md Azizullah, Manager, Regional Sales, were present during the inauguration ceremony along with other respected officials from the organization.
The core purpose of the Berger Experience Zone is to serve the customers with a deeper understanding and better comprehension of the Berger products' touch-and-feel so that it becomes easier for them to choose the perfect items according to their tastes.
For decades, people in Bangladesh have been using top-quality Berger products to decorate their interiors and enhance the outlook of their homes. There are already 16 Berger Experience Zone flagship outlets across the country. With this new addition, now consumers from Sylhet can also enjoy a more realistic output of the Berger products.
On this occasion, Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Sr General Manager, Sales and Marketing, said, "Berger has always emphasized the importance of decorating interiors to give homes a vibrant and comfortable outlook. We have been building Berger Experience Zone flagship outlets throughout the country to assist people in this regard. With the latest addition in Sylhet, more customers will be able to experience Berger products and services."
Customers can now visit the new 'Berger Experience Zone' and consult Berger personnel for suggestions about paint-related problems and other home interior queries. Interested customers can contact the outlet via cell phone number +8801938887735 or 24/7 call center number 08000-123456, says a press release.


