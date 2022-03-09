

BD shippers expresses concern on hike in freight rates

The concerns were expressed at the 2nd meeting of the Board for the year 2022-23 held on Tuesday, at its own office at Dhanmondi, Dhaka with SCB President Md. Rezaul Karim in the chair.

The meeting demanded to fix immediately the freight at a reasonable rate by concerned authorities. The meeting also discussed about beginning of direct shipping routes between Bangladesh and Italy.

They thinks that Bangladesh's position in the competitive market will be further strengthened by saving shipping costs & time and export-import cost, if the government to take initiative for launching direct shipping routes with more other countries.

Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan; Vice Chairman A. K. M. Aminul Mannan (Khokon) and Directors : Md. Munir Hossain; Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan; Syed Md. Bakhtiar; Ziaul Islam; Ganesh Chandra Saha & Ataur Rahman Khan also attended the Board meeting.





