Joy, 38 innovations honoured with BD Innovation Award



Adviser to the Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment Salman F. Rahman, MP (3rd from right), ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP (2nd from right) along with other guests "Bangladesh Innovation Fest Sunday at the Grand Ballroom, Le Meredien Dhaka on Sunday.

One of the biggest components of the fest was the highly anticipated '4th Bangladesh Innovation Award 2022 - Celebrating the Best of Innovation' which took place on Sunday at the Grand Ballroom, Le Meredien Dhaka the event was preceded by the '3rd edition of 'Bangladesh Business Innovation Summit 2022' which took place virtually from 4th-6th March.

The 4th Bangladesh Innovation Award recognized 38 Innovations of the country following 18 Winners and 20 Honorable mentions. More than 250 nominations were submitted.

The event was graced by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment Salman F. Rahman, MP as Chief Guest. Ambassador of Turkey to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan, was the Guest of Honor. ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP and Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam joined the event as the Special Guests.

Salman F. Rahman during his speech mentioned," Bangladesh government in working collaboratively with the private sector to bring innovation, emerging solutions and new opportunities for the people of Bangladesh. So, for the next phase of development and collective progression there is no alternative for innovation"

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, mentioned," As guided by our founding father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, our tool for achieving future self-sufficiency is building an innovation ecosystem." Atiqul Islam said: "Bangladesh now is an example and reflection of development strides and is moving forward in being recognized as an ICT Hub globally."

On his welcome speech Mr. Shariful Islam, Founder Bangladesh Innovation Conclave Mentioned," I don't think 'Shonar Bangla' is just a notion of a developed nation. I think the notion is a country which is much more inclusive; where progress is shared which is sustainable and Innovation will play an important role in that progression"

The auspicious gala honored Mr. Sajeeb Wazed Joy, ICT Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with the Nation Brand Award for his outstanding contribution in Building and Turning Digital Bangladesh into a reality.

4th Bangladesh Innovation award launched, Bangladesh Innovation Conclave Website, Innovation Hub, Innovation Charter & Lal Shobujer Agrajatra Platform.

The sensational 3-day virtual Summit hosted 9 Keynote Sessions by Global & Local Exparts, 3 Panel Discussions, 3 Insight Sessions and 1 Policy Dialogue.

The 3rd Bangladesh Business Innovation Summit & 4th Bangladesh Innovation Award was supported by Energypac Power Generation Ltd. and Mutual Trust Bank Ltd., Strategic Partner Aspire to Innovate (a2i) and Startup Bangladesh Ltd., Event Partner Le Meredien Dhaka, Technology Partner Aamra Technologies Ltd., PR Partner Back Page PR, Organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum & An Initiative of Bangladesh Innovation Conclave (BIC).









