Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 March, 2022, 9:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets fall and oil extends rally as Ukraine war rages

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

HONG KONG, March 8: Asian markets fell further Tuesday, oil prices rallied again and nickel surged to above $100,000 as investors try to assess the impact of the Ukraine war on the world economy.
As Russia's invasion of its neighbour continues, commodity prices have been sent to record or multi-year highs, forcing observers to re-evaluate their outlook for the global recovery with some now warning of a period of soaring inflation and low growth or recession.
Monday's session saw a sea of red across trading floors after the United States said it was considering banning the import of crude from Russia, the world's number three producer, sending the price of Brent to almost $140 for the first time since 2008.
While the black gold eased back slightly from that peak, it remains elevated and continued to rise again on Tuesday.
Europe was not so keen on the US idea, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying Russian oil and gas are of "essential importance" to the continent's economy. Roughly 40 percent of EU gas imports and one quarter of its oil come from Russia.
Meanwhile, Moscow warned that in retaliation for strict sanctions imposed on it for the invasion, it could cut off natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, adding further upward pressure to crude as investors bet on a search for other sources of energy.
European gas prices hit records Monday, while other commodities sourced from Ukraine and Russia also rallied, with wheat at an all-time high and nickel breaking $100,000 a tonne for the first time before easing back.
The crisis comes just as uncertainty was rising owing to surging prices caused by a spike in demand for oil, tight supplies and pandemic-induced supply chain snarls, among other things.
Meanwhile, central banks are starting to wind back the ultra-loose monetary policies put in place at the start of the pandemic as they try to get a grip on runaway prices.
And while analysts have lowered their expectations for how much and how quickly officials will tighten in light of the war, they still see a tougher investing environment down the line.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BPC officials, Petrobangla officials, GTCL officials laying floral wreath
Nagad now carries Bengal Islami Life Ins premium
Russia warns US and its allies on oil import ban
WB approves extra $489m support package for Ukraine
Walton launches electronics industry’s Inclusion panel
MBL celebrates International Women’s Day
Sheltech Brokerage inks deal with ZAGTrader PLC
Banks’ lending to women entrepreneurs far behind Bangladesh Bank target


Latest News
BBC to resume English-language reporting from Russia
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Biden bans Russian oil import over Ukraine invasion
Tilottama shares award money among struggling women
Abolish supplementary, regulatory duties: Furniture makers
Bangladesh's position on Ukraine fairly balanced, says ex-FS
BEPRC to set up a national lab at BUET
India to resume int'l flights from March 27
Hasina says people will surely support motherly leadership like hers
BNP to face severe consequences if carries out subversive acts: Quader
Most Read News
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Ex-LGRD minister Mosharraf's brother arrested in graft case
Russia threatens to cut off gas supply to Europe
Moscow ready to provide humanitarian corridors: State media
Russia'll not stop war, 'We'll come first, you'll come second': Zelensky
Russia becomes most-sanctioned country
Bangladesh reports 7 deaths from Covid, 446 new cases
Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine
Russian aviation faces wipeout
12,000 Russian troops killed: Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft