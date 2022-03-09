Video
Chevron, Save the Children celebrate 13 years of ties

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Chevron Bangladesh and Save the Children celebrated their long partnership to promote access and increase basic educational outcomes for marginalized children through SHIKHON programme with an event titled 'Dissemination Programme of SHIKHON Tracer Study and Celebrating 13 Years of Partnership'  held at the Lakeshore Hotel, Gulshan, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Since 2008, the SHIKHON project, a collaboration between Chevron and Save the Children, has reached more than 21,000 people and provided access to primary education to more than 4,000 at-risk, out-of-school children. For the past 13 years, it has been a critical safety net and springboard to success for local children.
Under the project, dropped out and out of school children completed primary education (school readiness to Grade V) through Non-Formal Primary Education (NFPE) schools and transitioned to nearest high schools in Grade VI; and marginalized hard-to-reach children completed a pre-primary component and Grades I through III from Early Primary Education (EPE) centers or one-room schools and be equipped to transition into Bangladesh's national education system from Grade IV and beyond.
At the event, the findings of the Tracer Study on the SHIKHON program were presented by Shah Shamim Ahmed, Associate Professor, Institute of Education and Research, Dhaka University. The findings from the Tracer Study on the Chevron supported SHIKHON project revealed that the program resulted in increased access to cost-effective non-formalbasic education for hardest to reach childrenin targeted communities, increased efficiency, and quality of nonformalbasic education services usingholistic approaches for children tosucceed in school and increased collaboration betweenthe formal and non-formalprimary sectors to promotesharing and adoption ofbest practices.


