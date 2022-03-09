Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 March, 2022, 9:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

15,000 women investors open BO accounts in 5 months

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Business Correspondent

The country's capital market has been in a slump for more than five months. Conflict between Bangladesh Bank and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) was ripe, rumors over Ukraine-Russia war impacting the market.
Despite this number of new female investors has increased in the country's stock market to 15,000. In September last year, there was a disagreement between Bangladesh Bank and BSEC over the bank's investment limit.
As a result, the stock market fell. The market was yet to recover from the collapse that began in early October. As a result, from October 3 to March 7 this year the main index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell by 900 points. And the market capital has lost Tk609.67 billion.
During this fall, 15 thousand 261 women investors have come to the capital market. According to Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL), the beneficiary owners (BO) accounts of women investors as on September 30 last year were 4,99,119 and the number has increased to 514380 on March 7 this year.
Russia, meanwhile, invaded Ukraine on February 24 amid a slump in the country's stock market. It follows various rumors in the market. As a result, the fall in the stock market has only multiplied after the Russia-Ukraine war, the country's stock market has been trading for eight working days till March 7.
Even in this fall, the number of BO accounts of women investors has increased in the stock market. On March 23, the day before Russia invaded Ukraine war, the number of BO accounts of women investors was over 5 lakh 13 thousand 817.
In other words, the BO accounts of women investors have increased by 573 in the last eight working days amid the terrible fall in the stock market.
Meanwhile, not only female investors but also male investors have increased in the fall market. As on September 30, the BO accounts of male investors in the stock market were 14 lakh 75 thousand 696. That number increased to 15 lakh 36 thousand 340 now. In other words, the BO account of male investors has increased by 50 in the ongoing decline in the stock market844 thousand. On the contrary, the number of expatriates and foreign investors has decreased. According to CDBL, as on September 30, the BO accounts of expatriate and foreign investors were 90,463. That number has come down to 6,412 now. In other words, the BO account of expatriate and foreign investors has decreased to 12,061.
In one hand, the number of female and male investors in the country has increased, on the other hand, the number of expatriates and foreign investors has decreased. At present, investors have a total BO account of 20 lakh 50 thousand 720, which was 19 lakh 84 on September 30 last year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BPC officials, Petrobangla officials, GTCL officials laying floral wreath
Nagad now carries Bengal Islami Life Ins premium
Russia warns US and its allies on oil import ban
WB approves extra $489m support package for Ukraine
Walton launches electronics industry’s Inclusion panel
MBL celebrates International Women’s Day
Sheltech Brokerage inks deal with ZAGTrader PLC
Banks’ lending to women entrepreneurs far behind Bangladesh Bank target


Latest News
BBC to resume English-language reporting from Russia
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Biden bans Russian oil import over Ukraine invasion
Tilottama shares award money among struggling women
Abolish supplementary, regulatory duties: Furniture makers
Bangladesh's position on Ukraine fairly balanced, says ex-FS
BEPRC to set up a national lab at BUET
India to resume int'l flights from March 27
Hasina says people will surely support motherly leadership like hers
BNP to face severe consequences if carries out subversive acts: Quader
Most Read News
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Ex-LGRD minister Mosharraf's brother arrested in graft case
Russia threatens to cut off gas supply to Europe
Moscow ready to provide humanitarian corridors: State media
Russia'll not stop war, 'We'll come first, you'll come second': Zelensky
Russia becomes most-sanctioned country
Bangladesh reports 7 deaths from Covid, 446 new cases
Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine
Russian aviation faces wipeout
12,000 Russian troops killed: Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft