15,000 women investors open BO accounts in 5 months

The country's capital market has been in a slump for more than five months. Conflict between Bangladesh Bank and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) was ripe, rumors over Ukraine-Russia war impacting the market.

Despite this number of new female investors has increased in the country's stock market to 15,000. In September last year, there was a disagreement between Bangladesh Bank and BSEC over the bank's investment limit.

As a result, the stock market fell. The market was yet to recover from the collapse that began in early October. As a result, from October 3 to March 7 this year the main index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell by 900 points. And the market capital has lost Tk609.67 billion.

During this fall, 15 thousand 261 women investors have come to the capital market. According to Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL), the beneficiary owners (BO) accounts of women investors as on September 30 last year were 4,99,119 and the number has increased to 514380 on March 7 this year.

Russia, meanwhile, invaded Ukraine on February 24 amid a slump in the country's stock market. It follows various rumors in the market. As a result, the fall in the stock market has only multiplied after the Russia-Ukraine war, the country's stock market has been trading for eight working days till March 7.

Even in this fall, the number of BO accounts of women investors has increased in the stock market. On March 23, the day before Russia invaded Ukraine war, the number of BO accounts of women investors was over 5 lakh 13 thousand 817.

In other words, the BO accounts of women investors have increased by 573 in the last eight working days amid the terrible fall in the stock market.

Meanwhile, not only female investors but also male investors have increased in the fall market. As on September 30, the BO accounts of male investors in the stock market were 14 lakh 75 thousand 696. That number increased to 15 lakh 36 thousand 340 now. In other words, the BO account of male investors has increased by 50 in the ongoing decline in the stock market844 thousand. On the contrary, the number of expatriates and foreign investors has decreased. According to CDBL, as on September 30, the BO accounts of expatriate and foreign investors were 90,463. That number has come down to 6,412 now. In other words, the BO account of expatriate and foreign investors has decreased to 12,061.

In one hand, the number of female and male investors in the country has increased, on the other hand, the number of expatriates and foreign investors has decreased. At present, investors have a total BO account of 20 lakh 50 thousand 720, which was 19 lakh 84 on September 30 last year.



