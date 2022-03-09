

Bidi workers form human chain to demand duty cut

The demand also include withdrawal of 10 per cent income tax on bidis.

The human chain was formed in front of the National Board of Revenue on Tuesday. The workers also demanded non-issuance of bidi factory license without on-the-spot inspection, enactment of protection law for the workers engaged in the bidi industry and taking legal action against the counterfeiters by the customs authorities.

After the human chain, the labor leaders handed over a memorandum to the chairman of the National Board of Revenue.

Nazim Uddin, Vice-President of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation, presided over the human chain conducted by Harik Hossain, Joint Secretary of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation. Abdur Rahman, General Secretary of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation spoke as the keynote speaker. Among others, Vice President of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation Lokman Hakim, Organizing Secretary Abdul Gafur, Publicity Secretary Shamim Islam, Executive Member Anwar Hossain and others spoke.

The keynote speaker Abdur Rahman said, "In the traditional labor-intensive bidi industry of the country, millions of workers including the helpless, disadvantaged, extremely poor, physically handicapped and widows make a living by working.

"But the labor-intensive industry is being destroyed by the conspiracy of foreign multinational companies. Multinational companies are smuggling thousands of crores of rupees abroad by burning the lungs of the people of this country.

"Some corrupt local officials are taking advantage of foreign multinational companies and imposing excessive taxes on bidis. Bidi owners are being forced to close their factories as they cannot bear the burden of this exorbitant tax.

"As a result, the workers are living a dehumanized life. Besides, advance income tax on cigarettes is 3 percent and advance income tax on bidis is 10 percent. We want to repeal this discriminatory advance income tax."



